Trump admin says it deported someone Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran, in ERROR but cannot bring him back; what? if your messed up, fix it; Yet word is Abrego Garcia was Mara Salvatrucha
MS-13, IMO if so and if this guy as much as spat on the ground on US soil, leave him there; but we need the ICE Barbie twins Noem & Mace on this with Pom Pom Pam to fix if this is a clusterfcuk
Tactical vest? Check. Law enforcement cap? Check. SWAT team? Check. Hair and makeup? Check and double check. In fact, triple check.
My view, you came here illegally, and you selling fentanyl on the streets? get to fuck out!
Great job POTUS Trump…!!! Huge praise for the tough stance, we need it! Thanks to Homan too!
But let me be clear, if this guy is MS-13, leave him there. We can end the talk. But if we took action against someone in error and wrongfully took action, we have to remedy it. We are not Yemen. Due process is needed and guaranteed via our constitution. But let us not become the other side to fix the wrongs. We must not do wrong and surrender rights and good governance. We are striving to make it better.
If he was here illegally tough shit. Don’t come here.
He is MS-13 . Regardless, he was here illegally. It’s getting really old, really fast.