Trump (aka 45, Donaldos Magnus Trumpos) is the man, the one, he is the one to “save the Western world and probably the globe as well” & make world peace; huge nuts on Orban & CLANDESTINE again for the
WIN! I have huge respect for Clandestine, excellent scholarship, I tend to agree on all they say! look at the pump wearing cross dressing tranny freak Zelensky fear in his eyes as he looks at 45
The Stage is Set for Trump to be the Global Peacemaker
Start Clandestine here, support this writer, great stuff!
If Trump is able to come in and stop the war in Ukraine immediately like he claims he will, that would be a nail in the coffin for the Deep State.
It would prove that the Biden regime could have stopped this war the entire time, yet chose to push us to the brink of WW3 anyways.
The stage is set for Trump to be the global peacemaker, which would not only prove the Deep State’s criminality, but also give Trump near-unlimited political ammunition and optics to hold them accountable for their crimes against humanity.
If Trump is able to prevent WW3, he will not only win over the trust and approval of Americans, but citizens worldwide. It would be impossible to refute that Trump is for The People. It also would mean that Trump’s enemies just spent the last 8+ years trying to stop the guy who ended up preventing WW3…
This is the timeline we are on if Trump wins the election.
Flashback to August 29, 2023, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sits down with Tucker Carlson to address this exact topic, and how Trump will be the man to “save the Western world and probably the globe as well”.’
judge Engoron ( the moron) got caught speaking in private with the prosecuting attorney- and now
“ his ass is grass and Trump is the lawnmlower!
As perhaps I could agree, isn’t the antichrist supposed to be the peacemaker and so called saviour of the world in this very context? Did the peacemaker already show previous to now? I can’t get the notion (and have read) out of my head, because we all know satan operates through deception, that the antichrist shows appearing to be the saviour and achieves peace?