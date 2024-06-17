The Stage is Set for Trump to be the Global Peacemaker

If Trump is able to come in and stop the war in Ukraine immediately like he claims he will, that would be a nail in the coffin for the Deep State.

It would prove that the Biden regime could have stopped this war the entire time, yet chose to push us to the brink of WW3 anyways.

The stage is set for Trump to be the global peacemaker, which would not only prove the Deep State’s criminality, but also give Trump near-unlimited political ammunition and optics to hold them accountable for their crimes against humanity.

If Trump is able to prevent WW3, he will not only win over the trust and approval of Americans, but citizens worldwide. It would be impossible to refute that Trump is for The People. It also would mean that Trump’s enemies just spent the last 8+ years trying to stop the guy who ended up preventing WW3…

This is the timeline we are on if Trump wins the election.

Flashback to August 29, 2023, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sits down with Tucker Carlson to address this exact topic, and how Trump will be the man to “save the Western world and probably the globe as well”.’

