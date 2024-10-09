OWS failed and the mRNA vaccine failed!

The reality is that Trump was IMO, destined to Rushmore in January 2020 and can still get there as the greatest POTUS, save Abe and George. I found up to January 2020, he was untouchable. Unbeatable. I do know that sick malevolent people moved and conspired to take Trump down with the fraud COVID pandemic and ineffective deadly mRNA vaccine.

But there exists no evidence anywhere that any of the OWS or mRNA vaccine worked. In fact, had we done NOTHING, we would have been better off. We would have saved many lives for it is in the lockdown lunatic and medical management response that most were killed.

I guess it is the parent in me that I can love you fully yet call you out even when you do wrong. It shocks me the silence of the COVID people who are now prostrated looking for possible jobs. Shameful. No integrity. I guess when Kennedy Jr. said he was on some transition team it was a signal for all the anti-Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine to clam up, least they offend Trump world. That was the game. The grovel is clear and what you really need to do is go look back, look at what these same anti-vaccine folk were doing before 2020. It may surprise you that many of them were involved in mRNA…

So, for it, against, it, for it…I mean a complete cabal of 2$ whores.

It is wrong and to sit by as we were forced into a vaccine that had no benefit, known, and was harmful, known, yet forced, mandated. What is next? What is the greater plan? I cannot be silent, I will not be bought. There is no job worth it to me to partake in harming and when OWS and the mRNA vaccine is praised today, people can and do get harmed. Words. Those words carry actions.

That is 100% wrong on all levels.

Point of this thesis is I can support you and advance you and do all I could to promote you as I do for daddy T, yet I can also call out wrong when it is wrong. OWS and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine failed and killed and anyone saying it was successful MUST stop for it is a lie!

The landscape is clear. No one is confused about any of this today October 2024.

Please stop praising it POTUS Trump! It is not true that they worked or did any good! I tell you this as one of your strongest supporters and admirers. I worked for you. I advanced many of what you did and defended you. I continue to.

But you are wrong! Those who are silent for a job are wrong!

All of COVID, every single aspect, 100%, from false-positive PCR ‘process’, from virus to origin (wet market, lab leak frauds, to Gain of Function), to lockdowns, to school closures, to deadly ‘COVID protocol’ medical response (isolation, sedative ketamine, propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, denial of antibiotics, DNR orders, deadly Remdesivir, ventilator etc.), to mRNA (LNP) platform vaccine, was a fraud, a lie, and harmed.

Nothing about COVID was true and all of OWS and the mRNA vaccine harmed.

I plead for everyone to get out and vote for Trump as the best option and ONLY option we have now.

I do believe he Trump, can do major good for America! I do believe he is fundamentally a good man, loves America, his flag, his constitution etc. and I ask you to come out in the 7 key swing states to vote for Trump!

I do not hate Harris, am not disparaging her now, I just think she lacks the capacity and ability to lead America. I do think she failed in California and failed as VPOTUS and damaged America with what she did with the illegals. Harris and Biden have placed America at extreme risks and the rapes and killings of Americans have begun.

POTUS Trump IMO warrants a second term and to complete what he started. He must build a proper wall and finish it this time. He has to designate BLM and antifa and similar, terror groups. He must seal the border and deport every single illegal, all, NOT just those that commit crime. Etc, etc, etc.

But I cannot lie, I cannot pretend, two of the greatest public health disasters in US history happened under POTUS Trump and today, he CANNOT, he MUST NOT continue praising OWS and the deadly Malone et al. gene vaccine. No lockdown, no school closure, no business closure etc. saved any life. It killed. No Malone Bancel et al. vaccine saved a life. It failed and killed. It is ridiculous and harmful, note the words POTUS Trump, ‘harmful’, to make that statement…I speak to you as an expert in this field who worked for you seeking NO job now, I am not into cupping or washing balls and groveling, I am for the facts, the data, the reality. I will not sit silent as you continue to make very WRONGFUL statements. The Malone Bancel Kariko et al. mRNA technology vaccine killed people. Never worked! Fact. And people are still having to take it. Stop POTUS Trump! Stop praising it! In all my regard and respect for you, you must not make this statement for it is wrong!

Trump must commit to reversing LIABILITY PROTECTION under the PREP ACT that protected the vaccine makers and all involved with fraud COVID, he must consider some form of victim compensation fund for those harmed by the lockdowns and the Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine, he must have a whistle blower tribunal for doctors and scientists to come forward on all wrong in COVID…he must commit to ensure all who did wrong in COVID are investigated in proper courts and juries and judges and persecuted if shown they did wrong! For they took lives with the deadly lockdowns, OWS, the deadly safety untested Malone Bourla Sahin et al. mRNA technology and vaccine. Must be jailed or put to death if the courts and juries call for this.

Also in closing, in reality, the fraud COVID fake non-pandemic (it never was a pandemic) ripped apart our nation, our societies, opened them up raw and destroyed so very much. Revealed the underbelly of corrupted money whoring inept medical doctors, the medical journal publishing etc. Yet today, not at RNC or DNC, not a discussion. It is as if OWS and the fraud COVID and deadly Malone Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine never existed. Yet we are not stupid, we see the push now to mainstream mRNA vaccine and make it ‘new and improved’.

We see anti-mRNA vaccine people whispering, they want in on the money, TURNING…we see them. But Trump nor Harris are talking about the harms of lockdowns, what has happened and the mRNA vaccine that now FDA etc. will move to make part of everyday life. How come? RFK Jr. joined Trump and made his name and money and fame off hammering (rightfully) OWS and the deadly mRNA vaccine but now is SILENT. How come?

Not a mention as to how they will not do this again (lock us down etc. and I do not mean in passing, I mean serious discussion, proper facts etc.) and will ensure to prevent this ever happening again. Never OWS, never lockdowns, never any untested fake vaccine etc. again. But we hear nothing. How come? Was this all a scam? Are we being defrauded by all? Is it a done deal that mRNA vaccine as harmful as it is, yet as money-making as it is, is here to stay and that they, running for office, know this already. That there will be more fake non-pandemics with more mRNA vaccines?

Is this really about money, power, control, and dark agendas? We knew but will it persist? Who then has come to protect society?

Is there anyone willing to stand up for truth and speak truth?

I leave that with you.

MAGA!

I stand behind Trump and we must vote for him! We have no choice! On tap it is the best option we have!

___

