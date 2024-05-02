stolen votes etc.), they all partook for THEY HAD TO, to ensure that the American population WENT ALONG and did accept lock downs and closures and destruction of the US economy and the massive strides being made under Trump up to January 2020 and importantly, to use the failed pandemic response to help topple him…yes, Pence, Fauci, Birx, Hahn, Azar et al. had a job to do…and they did it well…yes used it to steal votes too, but the key underpinning enabler was the fake non-pandemic…the world, many nations who were feeling the pull by their peoples to pivot and harden to populist ways (nation first ways) saw that once Trump achieved this great POPULIST ‘America FIRST’ remake of America that their nations would fall to this too, become more focused on nation first, language, borders, culture, nationalism etc…especially European nations and would reject the central Brussels unfolding model…so Trump represented a global threat, yes, a global threat so massive, that he had to be taken out yet to do it, it was not enough to leave it up to Americans ONLY to face the fraud pandemic, NO, the world had to also embrace the fake pandemic to help sell it to Americans (in case Americans balked at Trump after Birx and Fauci deceived him with the PCR lie of escalating infections etc.) and THEY ALL knew it was fake too…they all knew it was a fraud and power grab too…yet they joined America by also committing hari kari on themselves so as to help dark evil forces within America topple Trump…

IMO, these nations grudgingly went along because if Trump succeeded in re-election 2020, at the rate he was going (his surging popularity and likely clear mandate) and what he was stating, they had to help take him out…as they would be on the chopping blocks. Thye did this by locking down and taking the vaccine too…the full 9 yards. In other words, had they not partaken, then Trump may have balked and after 2 weeks would have re-opened fully if the rest of the world was operating as normal.

it is breath-taking to understand the fear Trump put in the hearts and minds of peoples and governments globally and now re-represents same fear, and I want him back on deck to punish all in America and where he can, nation states that conspired and colluded to topple him and carry out the great fraud…you heard of the Great Reset, well I am talking about The Great Fraud…it is the greatest deceit and fraud ever committed on the American people and the world…

all due to the power of one man…that he still wields.