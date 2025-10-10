Trump and NOBEL:

IMO the NOBEL committee took a political stance and was wrong in this decision to deny Trump…who has done more? They gave it to Obomo Ovomit Obama prior for nothing, absolutely nothing, well, because he was a black man and then POTUS…that was it…the ‘promise’ and he did NOTHING, nothing not even for blacks in America, a complete sell-out HOUSE NEGRO is what Obama and the congressional black caucus in the US house is…sell out house negros…with their boot on the neck of the black man…pimping off pain and history…I have to say, like him or not, Trump has been good for USA and the world in many ways…I disagree with many things he says and does but I agree with way more for him over Biden and Obama and Bushes of this world all day long…the NOBEL committee did chose politics over real PEACE! So I say to Trump, tell NOBEL fuck off, shove it! You continue trying to end conflict etc. As long as we always only seek land to bury our fallen in process if they fall, and NOT occupy or take or impose, then I support. As long. America must always stand as the last beacon of hope, of good.

This NOBEL award was as twisted and bizarre and warped as RFK Jr. putting Malone on ACIP committee…a guy who caused the deaths of thousands with his mRNA technology with his buddies Bourla and Bancel and Moncef and Weissman and Pfizer…you know I love you Bobby, but NOBEL now matched your insane ACIP decision!

MAGA Meltdown Kicks Off Immediately After Trump Nobel Prize Snub

‘The Norwegian Nobel Committee overlooked Trump and gave the prize instead to María Corina Machado, a Venezuelan democracy campaigner and vocal critic of the country’s leftist dictator, President Nicolás Maduro.’

RFK Jr. and workout jeans:

RFJ Jr. is healthy by all accounts, strong, trying to mentor healthy living, why not praise his passion and activity and example? if he picks his nose you will write about that too? why did you not write today about the many pedophiles that pervade the media industry? the male media people who pimp and sodomize little boys ‘quietly’? with the many transvestites and bi-sexual perverts pervading and raping little boys? forgot that story? why don’t you come around and show us your fat lazy wrinkled huffing puffing cholesterol laden sick dying ass at 72; do that! you go Bobby Jr., if I were you, I would come out in my drawers next time and let them in media explode…ha ha ha….

love you Bobby Jr., great showing again, thank you for being an example of good health and trying and striving…kudos for that! praise for that!

read this headline:

‘Another Controversial Stance From RFK Jr: Working Out in Jeans

Health secretary’s habit is a source of curiosity and bewilderment; ‘All I can think about is chafing’’

___

