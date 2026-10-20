pedophile cover up of high society rich connected men in USA, Palm Beach and questions about some in Trump’s cabinet, links to Epstein 5)disaster of frauds like cover up queen Pom Pom Pam Bambi, AG, hair extensions queen and her kick back under the table pay off money for contracts lover Corey Noem building beds in DHS planes IMO only for sex, could not be to give deportees a place to lay and sleep or I could be wrong? 6)disaster of the OWS lockdowns that killed, the deadly Perna Moncef Hahn Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Birx Azar Jha Rochelle Moderna Fauci et al. mRNA non-sterilizing vaccine 7)disaster of the ICE shootings…if you are illegal and a criminal, you must be deported and pay a price, you must be accountable 8)the seeming self-enrichment of many in the Trump cabinet orbit 8)the disastrous economy

I still support Trump and want him to succeed. He must clean out his cabinet and start over the final 2 years of his Presidency else his legacy is gone! He can conceivable go down as the worst POTUS US has ever had. The weaponization of Justice has recoiled the nation for we thought ONLY Democrats do this. Republicans sit there silent as seeming wrong things are done, not just unethical but likely wrong and Democrats can now blush with envy for what they dreamed of doing, Republicans now do…

I want USA to succeed, remain the greatest, our flag but something is very wrong with the government, today, it is now a playground and club for already rich IMO sleazy people…Trump staffed his cabinet with FOX news sleazebags…inept incompetent bobble-head yes men and women…rubber stamp people and we did not need that, we needed a competent government…

Trump needs fire all, fire drunks Hegseth and Patel today, what was Trump thinking hiring these losers, fire waste of time RFK Jr. today, he has damaged our health agencies and made a laughing stock out of HHS. Fire them all at the top at CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID…I was one who defended and lauded RFK Jr. but I want no job with HHS, none, I want nothing, it is a joke, we have been treated to a circus by RFK. Jr.,…for Jr.’s task, his job was to retain mRNA vaccine and expand it as he has. What a failure and let down and duplicity. We did not need shirtless-ness, ice baths, snake handling, push-ups, relationships with reporters etc., the bullshit you talk, all we wanted was for you RFK Jr. to pull the deadly mRNA vaccine from US market…there is no clinical, medical, scientific basis for it to remain on US market, for infants, children, adults, NONE. No mRNA platform for flu none. No mRNA vaccine, it has not been tested for safety, long-term safety etc. It has not been shown to be effective and it has killed.

Yet you are silent.

So POTUS Trump, you have time, you can fix this. You need to make tough decisions. I am sorry, POTUS Trump you have shown us why we must have a divided government and I now feel dark sick forces beyond France and Italy, maybe involving the west to try to help this US election, have been part of the burning we see there in Europe. I believe the Republicans interfere and collude and steal votes just like the Democrats. I am shocked and ashamed to say and no, POTUS Trump, the 2020 was not stolen, you lost that legitimately. You win legit and lose legit.

What I want? Not Democrats the way it was under Biden et al. not anyone who does not cherish the USA, it’s flag, it’s rules, laws etc., but not the Republican party of today, not the Republicans having house, Senate, and Presidency, it is as dangerous to US…no party in US must hold all levels of government, we will get what he have gotten the last 3 years, what we saw under Obama first 2 years etc. the Presidency has no checks today and it must, whether it is Republican or Democrat…

IMO, little man I am, the Trump Presidency has been squandered with vindictiveness and pettiness and grift and graft and loss the first 2 years term 2. You can change this POTUS Trump. It is up to you. You are POTUS for all of USA, not just the minority MAGA. MAGA does not represent USA. Does not represent fly-over, blue collar, hard working Americans…it is as rabid and extreme as Democrats…I continue to want your success POTUS Trump and pray the good Lord grants you success, and covers you with favor and mercy and keeps you safe and successful and with a clear mind to make best decisions. I want the last 2 years of your Presidency to be successful. Today, it is a pure failure! But you could still get to Rushmore. Today, your legacy is damaged by what I named above. And more. Americans are not stupid people. These headlines are not good. Time to fix it. I felt you were destined to be great and still think you can be. The first 2 years of this term are a pure failure. Relevance only comes via military operations. That should not be. And even those are wrong. You must make amends for the 170 girl school kids killed by our strike in Iran Minab…you as leader, as a parent must. These kids were innocent.

God bless and keep safe our armed forces, our police, law enforcement, our border agents, all who protect us and lay lives down daily to.