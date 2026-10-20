Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
6d

point is Americans are frustrated by the last 2 years governance and do not want to see their POTUS everyday...

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Dr. Paul Alexander
6d

POTUS Trump IMO is a good man, I do not think he was nefarious in COVID or did not rape or touch any under aged girls re Epstein like how we know many who were with Epstein were raping little girls...I do not think Trump did what was needed to open it up and get justice, I think Pom Pom Pam had a job to cover up...I think Trump knows many men who did wrong things...are in his orbit...I do not think Trump molested any under aged girls but he has failed in getting justice...a game was played...but I do think his administration term 2 is a pure failure. I want to know what Corey and Noem got in the contracts when they were in DHS? we need the crypto world investigated. I still support Trump

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