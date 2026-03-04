I just do not want this to be a devastating miscalculation on Trump’s part. After all, I want him to succeed for then we succeed. I have made my view clear that I do not agree with this bombing yet I stand with Trump. I do know that the Iranian regime is and was brutal yet could have been removed by its own people, using sanctions, negotiations, diplomacy, covert etc.

Remember, we helped overthrow a democratically elected Prime Minister of Iran in 1953 (CIA and MI-6 I think operation) to install the crooked and corrupted oppressive Shah that the Iranians hated and literally begged for the revolution in 1979. We caused the entrance of the Ayatollahs. We overthrew Mohammad Mosaddegh (Iran’s Prime minister) in 1953 because he dared to take back Iran’s oil and nationalized the oil companies away from USA and British control. If I have my history correct.

Do not forget the history in Iran that we contributed to and similar to the installation of the puppet cross dressing pump wearing freakshow (penis piano playing bi-sexual) Zelensky of Ukraine, we put him there.

Yes that is Zelensky below…

The issue is that after the Justice Dept & FBI have covered up for Epstein & the fat rats & RICH connected people who have ran around for the last 2 decades with Epstein fucking little girls HIDDEN, how can we say purge? I have no faith that any corrupt persons will be purged…no…they will be enriched…they are part of what is happening now, they have already carved up how the spoils of this will be carved up like how they seeking to enrich in GAZA…notice that? So Clandestine writes with clarity and beauty, both content and style, and intent, and WANT, but the players here are all corrupt and I fear this has more to do with ‘what’s in it for me’…civilizations and peoples be damned.

As my pal Leake suggests and I embrace, we can trust not one, zero, no one in our government today! Nothing they say, in the past, and on this bombing of Iran, can be taken as TRUE! All is spun lies. We the people are left to figure out what to work with!

At this point I have no faith in this, we have had 5 different reasons why this was done NOW, I have made my views known, I especially believe NOTHING, zero the news states, on both sides its very corrupted and full of lies…but I will stand with POTUS…So, I will trust him and use the term ‘let’s wait and see’.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/royals/andrew-accused-watching-girl-tortured-36746315

That is Howard Lutnick (Trump’s commerce secretary) with Jeffrey Epstein in the above photo…Lutnick said no such thing occurred. Can you believe anything Lutnick says?

I don’t! Epstein was about fucking little under-aged girls. Do you think the men who sought him and hung around with him, sought him to also get little girls? To fuck little girls?

I do, I think it was all they sought!

We got to ensure these men (and women) are punished to the fullest extent of the law.

My fear is nations and powers who will rule this world to come, for they will, will return to this.

I have no doubt that somewhere in him, Trump seeks to do good, I do not think he is a bad man or malevolent, not nefarious, I think wants to do good for his people…never did think he was a bad player, just misguided and often incorrect in his decisions while making some magnificent ones, imperfect as we are as humans.

I sure hope this one pans out well. I cannot see it at present. However. No side of it. So, I will trust him and use the term ‘let’s wait and see’. I want no loss of life and that our troops come home safe and that no innocent people are killed. America remains the last beacon of hope and has been a nation of goodness…but it has been taken over the last decades by malevolent nefarious evil people who have used the levers of power to advance their agendas. Sick twisted agendas and the Epstein situation, the COVID and Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. situation where millions now run around with a vaccine in them that did not work, was not needed, and is harmful, tells us just how far these evil people will go.

I am hoping POTUS Trump can end that. God bless Trump! Keep him safe and clear minded.

Start Clandestine here:

‘Trump unleashed the most powerful military ever assembled, to solve the world’s problems and purge the actual enemies of humanity.

Trump is essentially operating as the UN was supposed to operate. You might not like it or understand it, but that’s what’s happening.

Deep State assets around the globe are being exterminated. Iran and her proxies destabilizing the Middle East, are being purged. The South/Central American cartels destabilizing the Western Hemisphere, are being purged. Then eventually, the corrupt politicians who allowed all this to happen and profited off of humanity’s suffering, will also be purged.

By the time Trump leaves office, all global Deep State tentacles will be uprooted and removed, and the future will be safeguarded so that this never happens again.

Nothing can stop it now.’

Well written. Support this type of scholarship if you can.

