a chimera (stitched together viral spike of one species and viral backbone of another as to a juiced-up virus/pathogen (yet could have been a poison or chemical or toxin that produced similar pulmonary breathing dyspnea challenges especially in the vulnerable elderly) that was released INTENTIONAL or UNINTENTIONAL into the USA way before 2020, I estimate in 2015

4)the entity was seeded across the world to make it appear as if we had a global ‘pandemic’ (we had no pandemic and never had one in history)

5)IMO the world was already immune (Diamond Princess and French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and USS Kidd destroyer told us this), and our immune systems had seen this ‘pathogen’ way before 2020 and thus were immune to it, and thus we needed NO lockdowns or Malone Bourla Pfizer mRNA vaccine and all the COVID players in Trump’s Task Force e.g. Hahn, Redfield, Fauci et al. and all the health agencies knew this, they thus lied to Trump and deceived him as they knew we were locking down to something we were immune to, and which was endemic for 5 years prior and which was largely benign to 95% of the population

6) across 5 years to today, we have failed to find ONE, just one case of asymptomatic transmission spread virus, not one

7)we knew based on the hundreds of accumulated studies that natural immunity was life-long, robust, bullet-proof and was based on the entire outer surface (and inner proteins) of the target antigen while any ‘vaccine’ would only be specific to the spike protein (which turned out to be the dangerous toxic business end of the virus and the vaccine induced spike protein)

8)we knew that Trump’s gut told him that lockdowns and vaccine were not needed and dangerous, his own convictions and that something happened (someone) from ~about March 9th 2020 to March 15th 2020 when the nation was locked down; somebody or something got to Trump (as to lockdowns and the need for them) and he went against his gut and core beliefs

9)we know Trump trusted his term one Task Force who turned out to be a bunch of misfits, dolts, intellectually lazy, academically sloppy (akin to the present health agency leaders under Trump 2.0 e.g. Makary) and non-sensical morons….he trusted them yet was badly misled on benefit of lockdowns (and turned out it killed like the ventilator) and on the effectiveness and safety of the mRNA vaccine, again the vaccine turned out non-sterilizing, with negative effectiveness (vaccinated was at risk of infection, re-infection) and did not stop transmission (thus a mandate was never supported, there was no medical, scientific, data basis)

10)we knew that the PCR ‘process’ was designed to amplify DNA for research etc. and was NOT a diagnostic test and that the fake fraud pandemic was manufactured or created on the lie of positivity when we found out that 95% of all who tested ‘positive’, were never positives, were actually false positives and that once you cycled beyond 24 cycles, then you would be denoting non-infectious, non-pathogenic entities, denoting as ‘positive’ when you were actually picking up viral dust, fragments, old virus etc. and CDC had us cycling at 40 amplifications…thus we shut societies, USA down on a lie, a blatant lie and Trump did not know better, that most everyone taken out of society never had any COVID…we ransacked and screwed the world, economies, children’s lives for a lie

11)we knew that 5 year old Johnny could not be at the same risk of severe outcome or any outcome if exposed to whatever this was, as 85-year-old granny with 4 medical conditions given differentials in baseline risk of age, risk factors etc. We knew quick that whatever this was, it was prognostic based on risk…baseline risk…Yet we were told to treat Johnny same as granny and hide him under the bed with a box of face masks that not one ever worked…we knew this…not one blue surgical mask or man- made loth mask worked, could have never worked; we thus knew that COVID was amenable to risk stratification as to response and no carte blanche ‘lockdown’ approach would work

12)we knew that Trump meant well and fell for this and simply wanted to do the right thing and save live…he wanted to protect Americans for he felt we had a REAL pandemic, not knowing it was a manufactured lie based on a PCR over-cycled false-positive DNA amplification ‘process’…he felt millions would die as per Fauci and Redfield and the malevolent specious dogs in his Task Force, so he felt he was doing the right thing approving OWS lockdowns and the deadly unsafe mRNA vaccine that RFK Jr. and Makary et al. still refuse to withdraw from market

13)we knew 2 weeks out by end of April that COVID was more of a blood clotting issue and not respiratory, and that it needed blood clot therapeutics; we knew that vulnerable persons would be afflicted with bacterial pneumonia secondary to any viral issue if true, as was in the Spanish Flu where most died die to aspirin toxicity and bacterial pneumonia, not any viral illness.

14)we had the data fast that no lockdown ever in history for any respiratory illness that already breached borders and that there was an animal reservoir for, could ever be tamed or worked, no lockdown would EVER work and would actually harm the populations…we knew but instead extended them and hardened them, the lockdowns

15)we knew that the mRNA vaccine platform was untested for safety and even to work, and we, people like Malone knew about mitochondrial damage, reverse transcription, that the vaccine content etc. would never stay at injection site for the very mechanism of action was that it had to be dispersed systemically, that the content etc. would not dissolve rapidly…we learnt fast that these were lies yet the Malones say there silent, shilling vaccine and making money…we learnt that there were malfeasants like them around us pimping off of donor money…capitalizing on pain, for the vaccine on the upside money making when deaths did not yet pile up and then against it when deaths emerged…we learnt this

16)we know and knew that the mRNA vaccine never sterilized the virus (did not stop infection or transmission and that no vaccine mandate was supported by any evidence, it was MOOT) or what this was, never protected the upper airways, could not get into the mucosal compartment linings respiratory system after being dispersed systemically, we knew this, we knew that the mRNA vaccine by Malone and Bourla and Bancel and Moncef and Pfizer etc. did not work out of the gate, could not work, and that there was no safety testing and that all of the underpinning studies submitted to FDA were fraudulent, methodologically flawed and based on fraud false data and results…we knew…

17)we learnt fast that most of the COVID death pie can be accounted for by the medical response and polices that killed people, it was the false positive PCR, the isolation of granny and grand pa, it was the deadly sedatives like propofol, ketamine, breathing suppressants, midazolam, lorazepam etc. that killed granny, it was the denial of needed antibiotics, denial of treatments that could help, it was the deadly liver and kidney toxic Remdesivir (Fauci, NIH, Malone etc.), it was the deadly DNR orders, the dehydration, the malnourishment, the abuse in the medical system, the deadly ventilators that killed…we killed most people, 90% by the deadly medical response, NOT no virus…we know this…

18)we know that the OWS lockdowns and Malone et al. mRNA vaccine simply killed and that no mRNA technology as it exists today is safe and can work and we know that it is way past time for POTUS Trump to pull it from market. He must not await RFK Jr. et al. He must lead and do the right thing now. There is no basis for mRNA vaccine in any form for anyone remaining in USA. None! He must end and reverse LIABILITY PROTECTION shielding indemnification under the PREP ACT re Azar in 2020, so that we can go back and sue all who did wrong; set up a victim compensation fund to make people WHOLE again…end the 1986 Childhood vaccine injury Act, end it, get us accountability, let us hang all who did wrong in COVID, execute them by firing squad on White House lawn once courts, judges, juries, the legal system finds them guilty of costing lives and causing deaths. Only then. Any and all. Even your ‘friends’.

over to you POTUS Trump!

Rushmore awaits! Huge love and respect…still.

