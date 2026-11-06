they all did now you brutalized them, yes, go at the criminals but many were GOOD; Trump has serious soul searching and he got to clean his inept corrupt cabinet, losers, real specious dimwits just mean spirited…

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ps, when you talk about rape, do not forget Hegseth and the Tates…let them share a cell. cell block one…ask Kendrick.

we as Americans knew for 50-60 years there were people who made it to the shores and once here, they worked hard, paid taxes, raised families, were even better than American born white thrash cracker whangsters et al. you know the type, these illegals did well, built places like Miami, and yes on lots of drug money too…but many illegals who were beaten and arrested under Miller and Noem and her kick back scheme under the table pay off money man Corey…orders, that was wrong and America responded for we had this agreement, as long as you paid taxes, behaved, raised families, helped USA, we would TURN a blind eye…Trump himself used these people for decades and now brutalize them this way? well you paid at the polls and this is only one reason you all were schlonged. baldie above IMO is too vindictive. hides behind ‘rule of law’, I bet I can dig and find many in his clan who break and broke laws. no one is perfect. dude above hurt Trump’s legacy, already fucked by the failed fraud non-pandemic COVID, the deadly Malone RFK Jr. Bourla Pfizer Moderna Wiles et al. mRNA vaccine and now the failed Iran war.

DHS contractors were told they had to pay Corey Lewandowski in contracting process: report

Russell Brand latest: Comedian could face lengthy jail term after rape and sexual assault convictions

Russell Brand is in custody after he was convicted of rape and and three counts of sexual assault. Follow live updates below - and watch a special programme on the case live from 8pm.

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