All Trump needs to do to stem this coming disaster for the disaster electorally has just now begun, more to come if status quo continues, is:

1)if you and orbit and insiders and friends made illicit or questionable money grift and graft in last 2 years, if you used office to benefit you and punish political enemies etc., stop and give it back, the public understands this and punished Republicans and you at the polls this midterms.

2)pull all Malone RFK Jr. Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Sahin BioNTech et al. mRNA vaccine from US market today, it is non-sterilizing, ineffective, not needed, and deadly; you cannot see it but you are still paying at the polls for the deadly OWS lockdowns and that deadly vaccine that you would have mandated

3)end the 1986 children vaccine injury Act now

4)fire RFK Jr. blowhard grifter has been, fire dry-drunk rapist Hegseth, fire drunk AWOL inept Patel, fire wanna be cowboy Mullin, fire crook (still to answer questions on pedophile Epstein and he) fake 911 Canto tears potential role in spy sex NVIDIA chips espionage shit nutlick or Lutnick, fire Bessent, fire Waltz Mr. Signal inept clown, fire Todd Blanche as AG for all about him is sleazy and public gets it, fire all these to start as these people are inept stupid morons that pull you down

5)end Iran war today, that is Israel’s fever, not USA’s, negotiate peace, bring our troops home, pay the 170 families who lost girls due to dry drunk Hegseth bombing Minab

6)close our military bases in Middle East, Iran already shut them down operationally, bring troops home, focus on USA homeland

7)punish Noem and her lover Corey for fucking up ICE and our good agents with madness, get the 220 million the hair extensions queen stole, and remove the sex beds she was installing on DHS planes

8)stop all congress and Senate stock trading

9)stop building your ball room and arch and all, the nation never asked for it and know it is grift and insider money making too, putting your name on anything you can, tributes to you while prior Presidents died/assassinated, fought Revolutionary and civil wars, founded the nation, wrote key documents, ended slavery et al. to end up on buildings…it is not the same things as painting walls. and congress never approved; do not make the Democrats tear it all down for they will in time and embarrass you; we are left now to accept Democrats with all their bullshit and theft and grift and crimes across time because the last 2 years under you were bad, real bad and we want anything but.

10)stop coming in media and appearing in news daily, we do not need to see you every day, no POTUS, give us a break.

11)stop insulting reporters and female reporters especially. not fitting for a POTUS

I do still support you Sir and want you to win and even get to Rushmore. God bless you all. But America has now rejected you and MAGA and turned on you for they saw the last 2 years as real bad, divisive, maybe most in history, saw it as grift theft, graft, using Justice Department as your own brown and red shirts. You can fix that, start with the above. Huge love Sir, I wish you could do the above and get back to the Trump we thought we elected in 2016. I do know fundamentally you are a good human being, but failed as a POTUS now. Too much money making, self interest. Greed drives your orbit, wrongfully. You mean well, but clearly misguided largely by the morons, inept FOX clowns around you.

I am against genocide.

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