talking about soldiers’, Trump said! 'Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever.' Russia replied to Trump: “The Kremlin hit back on Monday and suggested that Trump was suffering from 'emotional overload.'

'We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organizing and launching this negotiation process,' Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the Trump remarks about Putin.”

'Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions.'

Trump said he has always believed that Putin 'wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it', but warned if Putin continues down his current path 'it will lead to the downfall of Russia.'

'This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy's, Putin's, and Biden's War, not 'Trump's.''

‘Trump condemned the massive strike and Putin's 'needless killing [of] a lot of people' in an extraordinary takedown Sunday night - along with a chilling warning about the future of Russia if the bloodshed continues.

The statement came after Russia launched the single largest aerial attack of the war so far - in a direct insult to Trump's efforts at mediation.’

'I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred.'

Despite his very blunt words for Putin, Trump also included a caveat that Ukraine is not completely absolved of fault for the devastating war.

'Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does,' he said, reigniting the tension between the two leaders.

'Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop.'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier called on Trump to condemn the attack.

'The silence of America, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin,' he wrote on Telegram.

'Every such terrorist Russian strike is reason enough for new sanctions against Russia.'

Trump's latest remarks largely echo what he said on the tarmac of Morristown Airport in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.’

___

