Trump Calls Alvin Bragg a ‘Criminal’ for ‘Illegally Leaked’ Grand Jury Information: ‘He Should Be Prosecuted’; POTUS Trump is correct, he should be prosecuted, this is a witch hunt & should not have
happened, these leftist freaks are destroying the US and now going after the legal justice system. I want Trump to emerge from this stronger and do all he could to punish them all with real jail!
SOURCE:
https://www.breitbart.com/2024-election/2023/04/04/trump-calls-d-a-alvin-bragg-criminal-illegally-leaked-grand-jury-information/
Even Mitt Romney, Mike Pence and John Bolton, men of absolutely zero integrity, unfit even to clean restrooms, let alone occupy high office, have called out this abuse of judicial processes for what it is.
There is something wrong with the state of New York if the NYPD lack the power to immediately arrest Bragg and take him (her/they, whatever this Democrat's pronouns are) into custody.
Bragg deserves the presumption of innocence and a fair trial but there is a strong prima facie case against him. He needs to stand down immediately and be indicted for leaking grand jury information. This is a far more serious allegation than those against Trump. Full immunity should be granted to any of Bragg's lackeys who were involved in this crime provided that they flip and agree to give evidence against him. Bragg also needs to be dealt with for treason and subjected to the ultimare penalty. The Biden loving judge must also stand down or be removed and must be prosecuted for his offences including treason.
REVEALED: Committed Leftist Judge Juan Merchan Who Oversees Trump's Sham Case in NYC Court Made Political Contributions to “Stop The Republicans” and “Biden For President” | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hoft
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/conflict-of-interest-leftist-judge-juan-merchan-who-oversees-trumps-sham-case-made-political-contributions-against-republican-and-trump/