Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
Apr 6, 2023Edited

Even Mitt Romney, Mike Pence and John Bolton, men of absolutely zero integrity, unfit even to clean restrooms, let alone occupy high office, have called out this abuse of judicial processes for what it is.

There is something wrong with the state of New York if the NYPD lack the power to immediately arrest Bragg and take him (her/they, whatever this Democrat's pronouns are) into custody.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
Apr 6, 2023Edited

Bragg deserves the presumption of innocence and a fair trial but there is a strong prima facie case against him. He needs to stand down immediately and be indicted for leaking grand jury information. This is a far more serious allegation than those against Trump. Full immunity should be granted to any of Bragg's lackeys who were involved in this crime provided that they flip and agree to give evidence against him. Bragg also needs to be dealt with for treason and subjected to the ultimare penalty. The Biden loving judge must also stand down or be removed and must be prosecuted for his offences including treason.

REVEALED: Committed Leftist Judge Juan Merchan Who Oversees Trump's Sham Case in NYC Court Made Political Contributions to “Stop The Republicans” and “Biden For President” | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hoft

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/conflict-of-interest-leftist-judge-juan-merchan-who-oversees-trumps-sham-case-made-political-contributions-against-republican-and-trump/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture