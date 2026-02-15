Trump Commerce Sec. Lutnick admits visiting Epstein island; I guess the key question is WHY? what did Epstein have selling? what about him made these rich elite high-society people want to be with him
“Probably the total — and you’ve seen all of these documents, of these millions and millions of documents — there may be 10 emails connecting me with him ... Over a 14 year period.”
Why? Given it was known then that he was a pedophile…so why?
“I’m glad to be here to make it clear that I met Jeffrey Epstein when he moved, when I moved to a house next door to him in New York,” the Cabinet secretary testified.
Margaret Sanger and eugenist movement, planned parenthood et al...is this the core reason to bring these hedonistic filthy animals, these rich high-society people together? a ‘super’ race? is this still at the core?
“Over the next 14 years, I met him two other times that I can recall, two times,” he said. “So six years later, I met him, and then a year and a half after that, I met him, and never again.”
I do know that where there's smoke, more-often-than-not there's fire. If there weren't, then why would Lutnick be hiding it? Also, why go there in the first place?
In addition, if a place has a sordid, questionable, even criminal reputation, would *YOU* take YOUR FAMILY there? You would? Really? Hmm ... I'd give that a lot of thought if I were you.
If you're thinking about it, how about using your God-given common sense? Things have to add up.
WTF? A father takes his family to have lunch with a convicted pedo?