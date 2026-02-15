Why? Given it was known then that he was a pedophile…so why?

“I’m glad to be here to make it clear that I met Jeffrey Epstein when he moved, when I moved to a house next door to him in New York,” the Cabinet secretary testified.

Margaret Sanger and eugenist movement, planned parenthood et al...is this the core reason to bring these hedonistic filthy animals, these rich high-society people together? a ‘super’ race? is this still at the core?

“Over the next 14 years, I met him two other times that I can recall, two times,” he said. “So six years later, I met him, and then a year and a half after that, I met him, and never again.”

“Probably the total — and you’ve seen all of these documents, of these millions and millions of documents — there may be 10 emails connecting me with him ... Over a 14 year period.”