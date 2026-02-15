Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
4hEdited

I do know that where there's smoke, more-often-than-not there's fire. If there weren't, then why would Lutnick be hiding it? Also, why go there in the first place?

In addition, if a place has a sordid, questionable, even criminal reputation, would *YOU* take YOUR FAMILY there? You would? Really? Hmm ... I'd give that a lot of thought if I were you.

If you're thinking about it, how about using your God-given common sense? Things have to add up.

Reply
Share
1 reply
George Romey's avatar
George Romey
4h

WTF? A father takes his family to have lunch with a convicted pedo?

Reply
Share
4 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture