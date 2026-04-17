Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

if in House intel briefing it is learnt that Iran still has thousands of ballistic and drones capable of hitting US assets et al. begs the question...what the hell was all of this for? and why does the media especially FOX news spin lies and propaganda?

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Dr. Paul Alexander
36m

some experts argue no, a ground invasion is imminent

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