giving up its stockpile of enriched uranium, according to two U.S. officials and two additional sources briefed on the talks.’ ‘A top priority for the Trump administration is ensuring Iran can't access the stockpile of nearly 2,000kg of enriched uranium buried in its underground nuclear facilities, in particular the 450kg enriched to 60% purity.’

Your view?

I think Obama paid 400 million US (and 1.7?)…is this a good deal?

Good work POTUS Trump, praise, in trying to stave off further bombing and war…I ran always said it did not have a nuke nor sought one…overall, any settlement to stop the killing of innocents all sides and to bring our troops home and to not kill any more Iranian or Israeli people, I consider a good approach. This raises issues for in the end, Iran did not attack USA, as bad and ruthless as their regime was, nor was it an imminent threat to USA and so dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth misguided Trump. This bombing by USA in this was flat wrong. I can list several violations.

Long live USA, our military, and POTUS Trump.

Let us see.