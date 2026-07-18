there, I am limited by what I can say and will not say but he did not win, could not win July 2020…firm. too much OWS damage was baked in. the lockdowns killed people, his supporters were telling us this, they were angry and in January 2020 he was unstoppable until March 15/16th 2020…he was going to Rushmore January 2020. COVID doomed him, just like how the devastating dry-drunk Hegseth bombing of Iran (greatest military mistake ever) will dictate his legacy and the Epstein pedophile AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi cover up (hiding high level rich men in DC, Palm Beach, Hamptons, Long Beach etc.), the deadly ICE sex bed DHS jets hair extensions 220 million$ girl Noem and her lover Corey (bag man, kick back man, pay off man)…the deadly Minab killing of the near 200 Iranian school girls…the double tap by Hegseth, IMO a war criminal until shown otherwise. America is the greatest nation on earth and I support Trump and seek want his success but not this way…this Iran was is a clusterfuck unlike any other.

Just like how Biden lost in 2024…I am so amazed that we are now in a time where if you win, it was fair, but if you lose they stole it…what bullshit is that? I even think Hilary won in 2016 but told them fuck off with COVID…will not touch it. I think Trump was ‘chosen’ for COVID…for Prep Act…I think he won legit 2024. chosen 2016, lost 2020 due to COVID. its my working hypothesis. just mine. and boy do I support the man…want his success and that the Lord protects him, his family, grants gracious mercy…covers him with blessings. I want him to spend the next 2 years re-writing his legacy big time all with successes and fixing the failure of COVID response and to end the mRNA vaccine that RFK Jr. is hell bent on mainstreaming. to get us justice re Epstein and all the men who were fucking little girls with Epstein, some he may know…I trust he can do this…get the justice needed….maybe they are keeping it (mRNA withdrawal as a last ditch???) in back pocket when the polls go so deep south, to then pull it…I think RFK Jr. and Trump will pull it as 2028 draws near…maybe the ‘pulling’ is a political tool…