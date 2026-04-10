Trump excoriates & shreds in social media (few hours after FLOTUS speaks re Epstein) the likes of Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Joe Rogan, Candace Owens, Theo Von and Alex Jones et al.
These are 'stupid people' & 'nutjobs' jobs and 'losers' Trump said, singling out singled out Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones...what is your view? Is he right to do this? I
say NO, I say this was a terrible mistake for these were among his biggest supporters. They have a right to question the bombing of Iran (and why it happened) for still as of today, there is no clear explanation and we can find no sound reason why USA sent its blood and treasure to bomb Iran (and lost troops and military equipment and standing in the world) and after 6 weeks, we now have Iran rag-dolling the USA (and Israel)…militarily. With a dry-drunk SECDEF sexual predator Hegseth prancing up and down on podiums to spew literal drivel near daily…so I cannot understand why POTUS did this. What is your view?
‘A few hours after Melania Trump’s comments, the president went on a Truth Social posting bender, beginning with a lengthy screed against MAGA influencers who have criticized his war in Iran. He singled out Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, calling them “stupid people” and “NUT JOBS.”’
‘Trump accused the group of seeking attention through podcasts and online platforms after losing television jobs, asserting that their views no longer reflect those of his political base. He said the commentators had been “thrown off television” and claimed they were being elevated by what he called “fake news” outlets despite lacking public support.’
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Trump is very, very wrong on this. I am terribly disappointed by this. Israel has him by the short hairs.
Big mistake. His isolation grows by the day. These people were core supporters and as they fall away, so does most of the support they brought.