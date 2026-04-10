Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Nina's avatar
Nina
just now

Trump is very, very wrong on this. I am terribly disappointed by this. Israel has him by the short hairs.

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Aesir Forseti's avatar
Aesir Forseti
just now

Big mistake. His isolation grows by the day. These people were core supporters and as they fall away, so does most of the support they brought.

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