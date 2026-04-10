say NO, I say this was a terrible mistake for these were among his biggest supporters. They have a right to question the bombing of Iran (and why it happened) for still as of today, there is no clear explanation and we can find no sound reason why USA sent its blood and treasure to bomb Iran (and lost troops and military equipment and standing in the world) and after 6 weeks, we now have Iran rag-dolling the USA (and Israel)…militarily. With a dry-drunk SECDEF sexual predator Hegseth prancing up and down on podiums to spew literal drivel near daily…so I cannot understand why POTUS did this. What is your view?

‘A few hours after Melania Trump’s comments, the president went on a Truth Social posting bender, beginning with a lengthy screed against MAGA influencers who have criticized his war in Iran. He singled out Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, calling them “stupid people” and “NUT JOBS.”’

‘Trump accused the group of seeking attention through podcasts and online platforms after losing television jobs, asserting that their views no longer reflect those of his political base. He said the commentators had been “thrown off television” and claimed they were being elevated by what he called “fake news” outlets despite lacking public support.’