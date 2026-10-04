Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Gwen's avatar
Gwen
Oct 4

Best President ever. Tired of the ignorant losers and paid posers and sellouts like yourself running interference. Trump 2.0 Admin is doing everything we voted for. TRUMP 2028

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19 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
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edward
Oct 4

No Trumpster fatigue for me but there is hatred for the LPC and the NDP here and the damocraps down in America.

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