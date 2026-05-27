No doubt POTUS Trump retains a grip on the MAGA base. How does that portend to the outcome in November….? Your views? Moreover, James Talarico will be difficult to beat…public is actually turning Texas BLUE….stunning….right now the money is riding on James. Boy oh boy, who said this summer and fall is going to be simple and easy going, this Texas race will go down as most costly but nastiest in history. Strap in real tight folks, its about to get bumpy…I am taking up drinking for the summer to cope. I got no choice. Between this and the damn failed Iran bombing, what can a brother do?

I do want folk to stop hitting Trump on his health…you people fuck off, you hid Biden’s dementia for years…fuck off, leave Trump alone. He is 80 and I would say his health is declining a bit faster based on looks and reporting, but he is 80…we want to look and move like him when our bitch asses turn 80 so stop the smear and slander. Leave the man alone…he has enough to deal with daily, a drunkard sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth who led him into a failed devastating Iran war, a drunkard FBI Director Patel who they cannot on any given day wake up or find in his office…and who has worked to cover up Epstein pedophilia and protect the high-society men, likely in Trump’s orbit Palm Beach types, he has to deal with the fall out of his failed dumb as a box of rocks (fired) AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi who did everything to prevent full release of the Epstein pedophile files, he also has to clean up Mile-High sex DHS jets girl Noem’s mess, taking 220 million tax payer dollars to looksmaxx and do make up and buy heair extensions…you cannot make this shit up.

He has a HHS Secretary who is more comfortable shirtless and on roids, and going dinosaur bone hunting with pedophiles like Epstein and handling snakes…doing a lot of NOTHING, reporting licking coke off toilet seats…but doing NOTHING…while failing to do what we supported him to do e.g. remove the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine from US market, he has his commerce Secretary Lutnick reportedly having cozy intimate relations with pedophile Epstein, homies, bosom buddies if you may, as they strolled on his islands talking about sea shells and NOT, I repeat, NOT finding little braces girls to fuck…we have others in his orbit and administration who hung with the pedophile Epstein yet we are being ask to believe they were NOT into fucking little girls with Epstein…he just had to fire the head of the FDA Makary for being totally clueless…

so please, give Trump space, he has lots to deal with, on top of the clusterfuck of the Iran war, a disaster of a decision, and stop hitting him on health…he reportedly has chronic venous insufficiency and this is a consequence of aging and I imagine his medical team is handling. He is 80. He looks damn good for 80 and operates damn good. Moves well. Fuck off with the attacks on his health when we had Biden non compos mentis most of the time and a deranged lunatic VPOTUS…Trump navigates those Air Force steps quite well I find.

So leave him alone…