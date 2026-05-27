Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
9m

Iceland, Rattled by Trump, Weighs Joining the E.U.

Iceland has stood apart from the rest of Europe. But President Trump’s threats to Greenland have provoked a reconsideration. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/26/world/europe/iceland-eu-membership-trump.html?unlocked_article_code=1.lVA.Pn3R.RaJ5eXQo1mlO&smid=url-share

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dyoungdawson
1h

I hope Trump takes his Ivermectin and stops the toxic injections.

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