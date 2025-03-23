his orbit is, some people, for sure, you know some of them from media, I will not name here, and this is where Trump must be careful and ensure they do not set him up and subvert him for their agendas. They can put him in legal jeopardy…to damage him…he must throw them under the bus if he has too…he must follow the judges. Whether you like them or not or agree with them or not. Same for if a Democrat POTUS. Or anyone else. Appeal if you want to and go to appellant courts and/or SCOTUS…but you obey. The very nature of the legal judicial system depends on that.

I believe Trump did not disobey the judge. I believe him when he says that.

IMO. Appeal, appeal, appeal…but obey. First.