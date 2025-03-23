Trump in first term was more aggressive & knew he was being pushed around & subverted by judges & wanted to challenge yet still followed the law & court orders; Trump term 2 I say has NOT disobeyed
the judge re the deportation, my sense is that people inside his orbit are more inclined to disobey the judge & this is the problem, it is not Trump, he is not that crazy to disobey the courts, but
his orbit is, some people, for sure, you know some of them from media, I will not name here, and this is where Trump must be careful and ensure they do not set him up and subvert him for their agendas. They can put him in legal jeopardy…to damage him…he must throw them under the bus if he has too…he must follow the judges. Whether you like them or not or agree with them or not. Same for if a Democrat POTUS. Or anyone else. Appeal if you want to and go to appellant courts and/or SCOTUS…but you obey. The very nature of the legal judicial system depends on that.
I believe Trump did not disobey the judge. I believe him when he says that.
IMO. Appeal, appeal, appeal…but obey. First.
Constitutionally Trump has every right to disobey the courts because as per the Constitution the opinions of judges do not take precedence over the law of the land, and these activist judges' opinions are not the law of the land.
I'm afraid I'll have to disagree here. Trump *MUST* disobey any order that is immoral or illegal - it is his *DUTY* - and the duty of any of us - to do so. The source of the order is immaterial. Heck, even some "legal" orders have to be disobeyed, because they're immoral or anti-God.
After WW2, the # 1 excuse that Germans who were being tried for war crimes against humanity was, "We were just following orders." Many hung for their crimes, deservedly so.
It doesn't matter what court or judge - all the way up to the SCOTUS - issued the order. If it's wrong then the proper thing to do before God and men is to DISOBEY. Period - end of story.
So why is Trump apologizing or saying that he will obey? Has Trump learned anything in his life?