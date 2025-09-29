from vaccine harms and making it about all BUT vaccines, thank God Trump actually did more to raise questions on harms due to vaccine and I praise him too for that, but RFK Jr., clown Makary, Bhattacharya, Oz et al. are blocking for mRNA vaccine and the Pfizer Moderna Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Kariko Sahin Tureci BioNTech et al. cabal of malfeasant misfits who profited and harmed people, caused deaths from the ineffective, not need and harmful deadly OWS mRNA technology that to this day has not been proven safe in any manner.

Thank you POTUS Trump for the good in your presser, though you failed to raise the elephant in the room, the real killer to pregnant women, baby in utero and the public, this being mRNA vaccine.

We know Tylenol is liver toxic in long doses high doses and all people must be careful, this was always the case. Today doctors even alternative between Tylenol acetaminophen and advil ibuprofen to reduce harm to liver etc. Talk to your doctor first. But the science, the studies to support Tylenol and autism is not there, does not exist. If there is scientific evidence, it is not found yet or presented. These people made Trump into a buffoon, he uttered what they said on podium. Embarrassed him. To serious real scientists etc. who understand the study they pointed to. The smoking gun they said found was nothing. It was a water pistol.

‘President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared Monday that they’ve found a link between autism and acetaminophen, commonly known as Tylenol, despite scant evidence of a link.

Speaking from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Trump said women should not take acetaminophen “during the entire pregnancy.”

“With Tylenol, don’t take it! Don’t take it,” Trump insisted. “All pregnant women should talk to their doctors for more information about limiting the use of this medication while pregnant.

“And I want to say it right now, and you know the way I look at it, don’t take it,” Trump said. “Don’t take it. There’s no downside in not taking it.”’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.