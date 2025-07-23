I stand with Trump on this!

Obama IMO with Paul ‘Eunuch’ Ryan are two of the most dangerous people ever to touch public service. Obama sought to flood USA with radical islamists and he did. We will see the effects in decades to come. Trump came at the right time, but COVID impacted his march to Rushmore along with his falling to the fraud of COVID, the malfeasants like Redfield, Hahn, Fauci, Azar et al. The deepstate, RINOS, democrats, Republicans etc. Trump made two of the gravest mistakes in history approving OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA transfection vaccine. I do not blame him, I fault him huge now for continuing the deception that the Malone mRNA vaccine worked, that lockdowns worked. He knows they killed. I await him doing the right thing. Yet I have no confidence seeing the morons he nominated and then were appointed to the health agencies FDA, NIH, CDC, Prasad etc.

See I still hold back on RFK Jr. for I do think he means well and wants to do the right thing, so let us support him, I do, I think this is a good human being just beyond his depth, so far, for Susie Wiles CoS cut his stones off when he endorsed Trump. She has hidden them. This RFK Jr. is not the RFK Jr. we supported, and we helped create and promote. This one, this version, is de-balled and IMO you shall see, after 4 years, by the 2028 election, mRNA will still be on the market and expanded even. But let us stand with him, and support and push h

These people at FDA led by inept one Makary will continue to bullshit us daily with talks and townhalls, but all meant to bullshit and misdirect. Wager me, mRNA will transition to replace all routine chicken and egg etc. vaccines and mRNA will be routine. Will never be removed. Makary, Bhattacharya, Prasad, Oz etc. have ONE job, to bullshit us and ensure mRNA remains. You THINK they will remove it…ha ha ha.

BREAKING: Trump Declares “Obama HIMSELF” Orchestrated Russia Hoax — Calls It “The Crime of the Century” with Hillary, Joe, and Deep State Co-Conspirators

‘President Donald Trump on Monday directly accused Barack Obama of orchestrating the infamous Russia Hoax.

Trump labeled it “the crime of the century” and accused Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and the “Deep State” of colluding in a years‑long conspiracy to sabotage his 2016 victory.

This weekend, Trump posted an AI-generated video depicting Obama being handcuffed by FBI agents in the Oval Office—set to the Village People’s “YMCA”—just hours after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard referred declassified documents to the DOJ accusing Obama-era officials of sponsoring a “treasonous conspiracy.”

The video shows FBI agents ambushing Barack Obama during an Oval Office meeting with Trump, cuffing him and putting him in prison.’

‘Trump also posted a video of “Anonymous” breaking down the Obama Treason Crime as the Biggest Scandal Ever!

According to Britannica – Anonymous is a decentralized international movement of digital activists and hackers known for conducting high-profile cyberattacks against governments, corporations, and other institutions. The group typically uses a white mask with a grin symbolizing that anyone can be part of the collective.’

___

