Look at the type of hit piece headlines:

Trump Mentioned in 5,300+ Epstein Files...

Epstein's dead body was switched with 'boxes and sheets'...

Jeffrey had secret child?

Andrew once again thrust into spotlight...

Mandelson resigns from Labour Party over links...

CBSNEWS to Cut Ties With Health Guru Attia...

DOJ releases dozens of nudes... Exposes Names of 43 Victims...

Just read that headline and you will understand what I mean. Here it is a drive by hit piece on Trump, for you state 5,300 files yet each time say no proof. So why mention that? Unverified shit yet you print that? NY Times is such garbage print.

‘How Trump Appears in the Epstein Files

The New York Times found more than 5,300 files with references to Mr. Trump and related terms. They include salacious and unverified claims, as well as documents that had already been made public.’

ok, but is there any smoking gun? No, none found, with all that. So why damage the man this way? can any of it be verified? No, after all this, none can be or are. is anything wrong with the mentions? If there were he would be sought after by law enforcement. So, is this a take down again of POTUS Trump, first term one by the fake COVID pandemic, lockdowns, and Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine, now by this Epstein disaster, criminality? death by 1000 cuts? I am stunned Trump would make such poor life social decisions about the sleezy shady characters he hung around with. Then. In his actions. How could he be so very stupid? But that was his choice and I guess most of us have friends and acquaintances and then get to find out stuff about them that we frown upon or loathe or know is wrong and makes us pull away and by all accounts, Trump did kick Epstein out of his Palm Beach club and stopped associating with him at a certain point.

I still say stop smearing POTUS Trump with salacious smears and bring proof if you have and if you do not, then STFU! and leave him alone in this…unless you have real evidence. Leave the man to fuck alone!

I say that as I continue to raise questions about his decision making that is poor, terrible at times, devastating optics…e.g. I continue to question how could he use his Presidential pardon powers to pardon Jared Kushner’s father when he was sent to jail? How? I think that was an abuse of power. By POTUS Trump. The pardon power was not made to be abused that way and in your face, and yes all POTUS do it and it must be stopped, reigned in…how? a POTUS can pardon the dog in the street, their choice, but does not make it right and it is an abuse. And then name him ambassador to France? This is Young and Restless incestuous Jerry Springer stuff…movies stuff. Makes no sense to me. But who am I? I am a little person. Charles Kushner pleaded guilty to 18 federal charges in 2004 and was pardoned by Trump in 2020. Imagine that and I guess this is how it goes in DC.

I still support Trump but this pardon, ones like this, smacks of nepotism and favoritism and is just plain wrong and was wrong. Even if he had the power to do it! Flat wrong. Pardon power was not made to be used that way!

‘Trump picks Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, for ambassador to France

Charles Kushner, the father of Trump’s son-in-law, pleaded guilty to 18 federal charges in 2004 and was pardoned by Trump in 2020.’

That said, I have warned Trump that these people in his health agencies like FDA and NIH and HHS as leads never liked him and hated him re COVID and smeared him always to me and others in meetings across 5 years…and that RFK Jr. and the Outlaw placed people near who will cut him given the smallest opportunity, he has to be careful…until I see concrete proof, bullet-proof, I cannot join in this smear game…not on a POTUS especially when people who were victims said Trump did nothing to them.

‘The Epstein files should be taken down, victims of the paedophile have demanded, accusing the Trump administration of failing to protect their identities.

Nude photos and the names of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims were published as part of the release of almost three million documents relating to the convicted paedophile on Friday.’

In a statement published in tandem with the Epstein files on Friday, the DoJ warned: “Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.

“To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already.”

What can he do? What is your opinion?

‘Epstein files must be taken down, victims demand

Women ‘at risk’ after unredacted names of those who fell prey to financier published alongside nude photos’