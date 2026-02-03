Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DistantSun's avatar
DistantSun
1m

Because if a story is repeated over and over, it becomes fact. Brainwashing 101.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture