Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rhianna Wassell's avatar
Rhianna Wassell
2m

Wow. I've sort of stopped paying attention to you because of how relentlessly biased and sycophantic you've turned out to be when it comes to Trump. I can't take anyone who practices hero worship (especially of politicians) seriously, but this is really a remarkable example of cognitive dissonance. I wish you the absolute best. You did so much good during covid. I hope you will decide to jump off this sinking ship before irreparable humiliation sets in and your credibility is permanently destroyed. I hope it's not too late.

Reply
Share
Rhianna Wassell's avatar
Rhianna Wassell
2m

Wow. I've sort of stopped paying attention to you because of how relentlessly biased and sycophantic you've turned out to be when it comes to Trump. I can't take anyone who practices hero worship (especially of politicians) seriously, but this is really a remarkable example of cognitive dissonance. I wish you the absolute best. You did so much good during covid. I hope you will decide to jump off this sinking ship before irreparable humiliation sets in and your credibility is permanently destroyed. I hope it's not too late.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture