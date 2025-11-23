Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Gayla
3h

“But he knows today”. Yet he doesn’t tell the people and sign an executive order getting the deadly jabs off the market. He doesn’t “come clean” and tell the public what he “knows now”.

That makes him complicit, and an accomplice, so it does make him a criminal. He’s an accomplice in murdering thousands, (millions?), not just in the USA, but worldwide.

Stop making excuses just because you don’t want to believe the truth.

tswarbrick
2h

OWS was under his watch. He’s expressed pride and claims the covid vaccines saved lives. He’s as complicit as those that developed the biological warfare, those that lied to, coerced, mandated, and shamed the masses into compliance and those that administered the deadly jabs. DJT’s hands are blood-drenched too.

https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/donald-trump-says-operation-warp-speed-saved-lives/

DJT played a good game his first term.. There was little indication he’s Chabad-Lubavitch, Kabbalist, Zionist/Israel First/Second/Third.

He’s one of them. He’s an elite/globalist NWO operative doing his part against the American people and US, ushering in the Palantir/Big Brother infrastructure of the NWO AI governance.

I was -never- MAGA, but I liked DJT.. Past tense intentional. DJT is a Trojan Horse to ensnare Conservatives. Zero trust.

