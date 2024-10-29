Trump must apologize! Not only about the Puerto Rican insult but the black insults made at the MSG rally and some of those people at the MSG rally, he has to stand against them, for when you re-listen, some of it was not good. Lots was good, great speeches but some of those on that stage were repulsive.

It is not good. Today this is a serious issue and Trump’s campaign was hurt…he has to stand up, not leave to surrogates.

Trump himself must say sorry! This is an unforced error!

Latinos are not dogs, Puerto Ricans are not dogs, it is not an island of floating garbage, not filth, no, the statements are wrong and while we want the Southern borders sealed and mass deportation and while we know there are many within the illegals who are good, very good people, you cannot come to US illegally. All must go back but let us be clear, people from Latin America are very good people, even Middle East…the issue is the bad among them, ensuring you do not allow them into civilized society. To rape and kill.

Again, this must stop! After election, someone will win, will be POTUS and we all have to work with them for 4 years…even the side you do not support. Do you want to burn USA down? Is this inevitable? Some say booked but can’t we emerge civilly? We are all dizzy now with the madness of this election cycle…its literally insane! And Nov 6th maybe no one will be able to go to work. So decimated and crashed from the election night. It should not be so.

Now why did Musk PAC use the C word? For Harris. They knew the implication yet did that. Why? Why take this political risk now? Now more damage control for this. This was wrong.

