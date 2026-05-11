Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
19m

China controls 95% of the rare earths that run our USA and military...all of it and China will soon control Taiwan and thus 90% of the sensitive high performance semi-conductors. China has the leverage now. Trump needs to work with them and still win. Depends on the discussion.

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
6m

Best way to win was NOT to play, do not do it, do not bomb Iran and now Trump's decision has placed USA in a devastating position, only option now is to cut losses, withdraw, declare a victory, USA & Israel lost, Iran won & USA is limping into this China meeting; Trump lost the neocons who love and want war, they are saying unless we put boots on the ground, invade, take Iran, and we the USA run Iran for the long term, then consider the war LOST; for we the USA cannot do this and it is we and Israel who asked for ceasefire...this war embarrassed USA for we had no population support nor the top of the military, they said NO, but Trump followed the dry-drunk sex predator Pete; we need to end this, bring our precious troops home...if neocons lost, the war is lost. see my suggestions...

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