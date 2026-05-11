Trump is the only POTUS we have and whether you like him or not, he is the best option we have! I am dismayed by some of his policies like OWS lockdowns, the deadly Malone RFK Jr. Bourla Pfizer et al.
mRNA vaccine, the deadly role of Mile-high lady Noem misusing our great ICE agents, the cover up of the Epstein pedophiles by AG Pom Pom Pam but I want Trump to be strong in China, to deliver
End the propaganda both sides and get down to business and make decisions in best interest for the world and each nation. I want Trump to be successful and to lead for USA and be strong against China…China is not playing for 2nd place.
You have our support POTUS Trump, on your trip, may you be safe, protected, be blessed with mercy and favor and cover by God and come home with prizes. I want China to work with you to help solve the Iran disaster that the US was wrong to bomb Iran. Joining Israel’s war. Wrong as Iran did not attack the US and our intel said they were not of imminent threat to US. So a catastrophic mistake. China has leverage on Iran. Work with Xi. I support Trump here. But make no mistake, the bombing of Iran is the greatest policy, military decision ever by USA. Trump needs to cut his losses, put a victory spin on it…and bring our troops home.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When titans talk: What’s at stake for Trump’s China visit?
The two nations’ leaders are slated to discuss the Iran war, AI rivalry, Taiwan, and trade frictions
‘Donald Trump is set to touch down in Beijing, China, on Wednesday for a two-day state visit – the first by a US president in eight years – as relations between the world’s two largest economies teeter at a crossroads defined by the Iran war, trade friction, and technological rivalry.
The visit is expected to feature a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping on Thursday morning, to be followed by a visit to the Temple of Heaven and a state banquet, as well as a working lunch on Friday before Trump departs for home.
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly described the trip as “a visit of tremendous symbolic significance” while teasing “more good deals on behalf of our country.”’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
China controls 95% of the rare earths that run our USA and military...all of it and China will soon control Taiwan and thus 90% of the sensitive high performance semi-conductors. China has the leverage now. Trump needs to work with them and still win. Depends on the discussion.
Best way to win was NOT to play, do not do it, do not bomb Iran and now Trump's decision has placed USA in a devastating position, only option now is to cut losses, withdraw, declare a victory, USA & Israel lost, Iran won & USA is limping into this China meeting; Trump lost the neocons who love and want war, they are saying unless we put boots on the ground, invade, take Iran, and we the USA run Iran for the long term, then consider the war LOST; for we the USA cannot do this and it is we and Israel who asked for ceasefire...this war embarrassed USA for we had no population support nor the top of the military, they said NO, but Trump followed the dry-drunk sex predator Pete; we need to end this, bring our precious troops home...if neocons lost, the war is lost. see my suggestions...