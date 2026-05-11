End the propaganda both sides and get down to business and make decisions in best interest for the world and each nation. I want Trump to be successful and to lead for USA and be strong against China…China is not playing for 2nd place.

You have our support POTUS Trump, on your trip, may you be safe, protected, be blessed with mercy and favor and cover by God and come home with prizes. I want China to work with you to help solve the Iran disaster that the US was wrong to bomb Iran. Joining Israel’s war. Wrong as Iran did not attack the US and our intel said they were not of imminent threat to US. So a catastrophic mistake. China has leverage on Iran. Work with Xi. I support Trump here. But make no mistake, the bombing of Iran is the greatest policy, military decision ever by USA. Trump needs to cut his losses, put a victory spin on it…and bring our troops home.

When titans talk: What’s at stake for Trump’s China visit?

The two nations’ leaders are slated to discuss the Iran war, AI rivalry, Taiwan, and trade frictions

‘Donald Trump is set to touch down in Beijing, China, on Wednesday for a two-day state visit – the first by a US president in eight years – as relations between the world’s two largest economies teeter at a crossroads defined by the Iran war, trade friction, and technological rivalry.

The visit is expected to feature a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping on Thursday morning, to be followed by a visit to the Temple of Heaven and a state banquet, as well as a working lunch on Friday before Trump departs for home.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly described the trip as “a visit of tremendous symbolic significance” while teasing “more good deals on behalf of our country.”’