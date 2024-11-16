Trump just needs people around him who will not stab him in the back, that he did not have in first term...that is key, DC runs on scandal, leaking and who can leak first and then re-leak to cover the
leak and back-stabbing. all three. and when they don't work they try to kill you...I was there, I heard, saw, experienced...its worse than filthy. its scum like and needs to be re-done.
Trump would benefit with more Dems and Independents who crossed the aisle to support him than Republicans/Conservatives. Particularly minorities. They had everything to lose and still had the fortitude to take a stand. I’ve always found the crossover Dems to be the most aligned with Trump’s vision. Trump isn’t a traditional Republican/Conservative. He’s not a fundamentalist ideologue and he didn’t want Roe overturned. I doubt he thought it would be. Now he’s stuck with it.The only thing the Dems can continue haranguing him with. And his all white , largely socially ideological appointments but for Tulsi.
I’m white and don’t like it. As a Miami native, I understand when Dems complain that the Republican Party doesn’t look like America- unless N. Dakota, S.Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma ,Wyoming and Alabama are the whole of America. Thing is, they are very sparsely populated. They are not hot spots for tourism. Trump is a New Yorker who lives in South Florida, has a Trump Tower in Chicago, the Doral Golf and Country Club/ Resort in Miami. He knows better. Or at least should.
Trump has mentioned moving some Federal employees out of DC and into flyover country. That's a great idea but not nearly enough. He must do what Silent Cal did and even more. He's got to seriously cut the constitutional agencies while moving them to hell out of the District completely. Leave DC standing as no more than a reminder of the unconstitutional Leviathan it became. Do away with EVERY unconstitutional agency of government! Use the damned documents the Founders left us. We need very little of what "DC does for us".