Trump may be assassinated, do not be surprised if assassins take another shot at POTUS Trump; the radical left, democrats, deepstate, RINOs, globalists etc. will try again, will invoke their whackos
to take a shot at Trump again...I even fear for Biden (& Kamala); the pony-tail DEI Secret Service (SS) shows it's incompetent now! I fear first for Trump but for all POTUS & VPOTUS! SS needs overhaul
Do not be surprised if Trump is shot again…
‘A Secret Service sniper claims that another assassination attempt against a presidential candidate seems inevitable before Election Day because the attack on former President Donald Trump exposed the weakness in Secret Service security, according to a scathing letter circulating within the agency.
“This agency NEEDS to change, if not now, WHEN? The NEXT assassination attempt in 30 days?” read the letter, first published by RealClearPolitics.
“We all SHOULD expect another attempt to happen before November. We’ve exposed our inability to protect our leaders due to our leadership.”’
Between Afghanistan withdrawal failure, what we just saw with SS etc. It is pure incompetence.
Top people as seen are saying it will happen
And based on what's been said lately, if he dies they will say he faked his own death.