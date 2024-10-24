Trump MUST close Northern Canadian border too UNTIL crossing by terrorists are dealt with! Not only Southern border as 80% of terrorists stopped at US borders came via Canadian borders; 100% had valid
Canadian residency or Canadian passports! Do you understand what Trudeau was and has done? When he met with Obama was to set this up; he Trudeau took in the terrorists who COULD NOT get into US via US
The Northern border with Canada is as much a problem as the Southern border as to hard core terrorists trying to slip into USA to harm Americans, and the Canadian government (Trudeau et al.) made it easy for terrorists to enter Canada and get legal papers. Once you have legal papers in Canada you can enter the US. 90% to all terrorists caught at Northern Canadian border trying to enter USA have legal Canadian papers.
Think about that.
How come?
They applied for Canadian legal papers as were sponsored via family class and it is easier in Canada and fast, real fast, and then Canada was the stepping stone for with valid Canada papers you can easily go back and forth into USA and vice versa…so the terrorists head to Canada to get in legally then enter US…I saw it with my own eyes as one terrorist was in a car ahead of mine at the Niagara falls border and they caught him, took him out of the car as he left Canada to enter the US…it was amazing how they acted and fast…but near 80% of terrorists entering US now are via Canada…
___
These days it's necessary to state the obvious. *ALL* borders or a country must be secure, not just a southern border. A country is physically defined by its *borders*. Eliminate the borders and the country cannot be identified, nor can infractions against that country be assessed. . As for Trudeau and Obama, they are 2 of thousands of Globalist sock-puppets that absolutely MUST be taken out of circulation (life in prison or the hangman's noose) for their heinous crimes against humanity.
