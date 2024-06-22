and 6) launching serious legal tribunals to investigate all the players in the COVID fraud and vaccine, all involved, all alphabets e.g. CDC, FDA etc, directors, all…and let judges and juries decide and if it rises to capital crimes warranting death penalty, we put them to death…as per courts and juries and judges.

these are my top 6, what are yours? there are many but these I want him to deal with out of the gate, in the first hour January 20th 2025.