Trump MUST insist and get at least 2 Harris debates, NOT one! and one MUST be in friendly territory! one debate will not do it! To show you how insiders in Trump's campaign are undercutting him, who
the EFF would decide the first one with Biden was on CNN and the 2nd (was to be with Biden) was with ABC? Is this campaign managers Susie Wiles & Chris LaCivita? Fire them POTUS Trump, with NO pay!
2 debates Trump and one with FOX though in reality, FOX is as corrupt and 2 faced and sleaze as CNN and MSNBC and the like.
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Agree 💯. At least 2 debates.
I agree abc,cbc,cnn,msnbc would all try to destroy Trump, would cut his mike, would ask cutting questions while softballing Kamala. I guarantee that Kamala gets all the questions prior to debate! She cannot and is totally incapable of answering ad lib! She is too incompetent, so we know the debate is already RIGGED IN HER FAVOR!