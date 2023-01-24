Trump must listen to Steve Bannon & must not surround himself with the same failed people 2016 to 2020; these people did not serve him well, Bannon is right here, cut out all snakes; he has to
denounce the lockdowns and fraud COVID vaccines and work to remediate and recompense all those who lost family etc., work to jail all involved with vaccine, & clean house of snakes
Trump tripled down on the vax today, again. He first must reverse his support for the death shot before he gets my support.
Additionally, if he can't see what is happening to the vaxed, he's either an idiot or part of the evil scheme.
I’m not sure if Trump is a globalist. He is a narcissist. I know people look at narcissists in a bad light but the reality is many leaders and CEO’s have the trait. Read “Snakes In Suits.”
The problem is it is near impossible to convince them they made an error. I think Trump must be convinced he was deceived by master manipulators and that nobody would have seen through the scam . It needs to be addressed from this angle or he will never admit to the fraud perpetrated on the people .