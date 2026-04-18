Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
3m

Stern was a pig

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Dr. Paul Alexander
11m

to Trump as per that interview, having sex with women in the 60s and 70s and 80s were akin to men who went off to Vietnam and fought and died...landmines....scary, dangerous. their vaginas. his statement. I find fascinating. this was prior taken down and then scrambled by Youtube.

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