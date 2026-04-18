multiple women is like Vietnam but I survived it, this is better than Vietnam…its amazing I have been so lucky in terms of that whole world, this is my personal Vietnam, sex with different women, I survived it, every vagina is a landmine, I think it is, sex with other women is like Vietnam, my personal Vietnam’…

I found this interview with Stern stunning, this is Trump talking free with Stern…I need to study this some more. Would Trump say this again, like would he say para ‘I can grab women by the pussy’…again? Trump avoided the draft I think if I am correct citing bunions or spurs on his toes? I think so and thus he was fortunate for many of our very best did not return home…I did not understand the analogy that sex with women and their vaginas was his personal Vietnam navigating landmines etc. I guess Stern got guests on and damaged them too with the questions yet the guests dug holes for themselves. I find this interview very offensive to be honest. But this is Trump.

Thing I appreciated about Trump is how candid he is and was.

Our POTUS Trump always fascinates me. I continue to support him and want his success for the nation and he…these types of interviews intrigue me. Question is, was this foot and mouth? did he really think sex with women and their vaginas was like Vietnam where men died? and gave up their lives for him, me, you, in that terrible war we had no right entering (false flag Gulf of Tonkin Vietnam (never happened) akin to the intended false flag Operation Northwoods in 1962 (thank God JFK told them at DoD to fuck off with that plan) to fly US commercial remote controlled planes into US and Cuban buildings to then use it to attack Fidel and Cuban government)…I want God in these trying times to cover Trump with grace and mercy and favor. In these tough times with the decisions at hand.

I have transcribed best I can. But you listen before Youtube takes this down, they scrambled it prior.