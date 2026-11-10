our THAADS, our precious interceptors, our Patriots…50% gone and Israel refused to use theirs and now our arsenal fucked! we vulnerable all due to this dry-drunk cunt and this man here too…the one walking to the right of that drunk cunt and his wife behind the drunkard, not the home boy! …that man…fucked us good! I ended up committing our troops to sweat for their fever and we lost 25 precious souls! I AM VERY SORRY! To all America for the clusterfuck I created, they misled me. again! what do you mean if circumstances change? we lost POTUS Trump, Iran fucked up the US military! we cannot nuke them, we cannot invade with 1 million troops and stay for 25 years, but we cannot defeat these bitches with aerial bombing, we were misled…Iran my fellow Americans is a formidable force! we could dispatch them but we will kill too many innocents and I would not allow that. that dry drunk cunt already killed 170 innocent Minab Iranian children. I do not know how to say sorry but I am so sorry and pained by this. So basically we lost to Iran, we went fucking around with them not knowing these people take this as civilizational, that you cannot just kill their spiritual leader, it is like killing the Pope…we have incurred now 1000 years of vengeance on USA, when the dry drunk and his clan is gone…them would still be aggressing on USA…he did gone and fucked us up well!

I want them Democrats to impeach that cunt today! put the bitch in front of the Hague…save me from firing him for I God damn will!

Iran is not decapitated Mr. President, you gone created a monster now, they are the 4th most powerful nation entity in the world…alongside India, top being Russia, USA, China…the American people showed you Mr. President, and will do more, will get the Republican congress and Senate to get the votes to remove you from office…so what you are doing in retreat is good, embarrassing, but good…to try to stave off what they have planned and I do not want to see. I think Vance will work with them to fuck you!

‘President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters he believes the war in Iran “militarily is effectively over,” suggesting that — at least for now — he’s not prepared to resume the bombardment that has devastated the Islamic Republic and caused reverberations across the global economy.’