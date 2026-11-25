as POTUS…JD Vance cannot be elected dog catcher and only if Trump is removed from office can he get a crack at the oval, other than that, JD’s career is OVER! point is that the Democrats can muster enough Republicans house and Senate to over-ride POTUS vetoes and also, Democrats if POTUS Trump pardons et al., will win a house and Senate majority in 2028 and White House, veto proof majority…

so let me see if I understand this matter…Huang to testify and if anything he says or tries to lie and cover up etc. is placing him in legal jeopardy, Trump says do not plead 5th, he will step in and pardon?

Again, I am sorry, but if this Huang and Lutnick et al. and others may be guilty of high crimes and treason even, have placed US at risk to China now, and Trump pardons them so that we cannot get to the bottom of the crimes, then I am afraid Democrats will get the votes to remove him from office and JD may well get the chance to be POTUS. This all stinks to high heaves and especially all those who have profited from the pump and dump…we need Democrats to go hard and see who made what and charge them if insider trading is proven. Only problem is, Democrats may well have been dirty too.

I am sorry POTUS Trump, if you pardoned Huang and Lutnick et al., before any formal investigations and findings emerge, I will depart the Trump train and join the Democrats. That is a bridge I cannot cross over. As much as I support you. Love you POTUS Trump but that cannot be true you actually thinking of that?