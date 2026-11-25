as POTUS…JD Vance cannot be elected dog catcher and only if Trump is removed from office can he get a crack at the oval, other than that, JD’s career is OVER! point is that the Democrats can muster enough Republicans house and Senate to over-ride POTUS vetoes and also, Democrats if POTUS Trump pardons et al., will win a house and Senate majority in 2028 and White House, veto proof majority…
so let me see if I understand this matter…Huang to testify and if anything he says or tries to lie and cover up etc. is placing him in legal jeopardy, Trump says do not plead 5th, he will step in and pardon?
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Again, I am sorry, but if this Huang and Lutnick et al. and others may be guilty of high crimes and treason even, have placed US at risk to China now, and Trump pardons them so that we cannot get to the bottom of the crimes, then I am afraid Democrats will get the votes to remove him from office and JD may well get the chance to be POTUS. This all stinks to high heaves and especially all those who have profited from the pump and dump…we need Democrats to go hard and see who made what and charge them if insider trading is proven. Only problem is, Democrats may well have been dirty too.
I am sorry POTUS Trump, if you pardoned Huang and Lutnick et al., before any formal investigations and findings emerge, I will depart the Trump train and join the Democrats. That is a bridge I cannot cross over. As much as I support you. Love you POTUS Trump but that cannot be true you actually thinking of that?
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Anymore uplifting news?
Saw this - passing it on: Donald Trump may have pocketed as much as $15 million on his Nvidia stock after the return of its embattled CEO Jensen Huang.
The president's financial disclosures show he could have been sitting on as many as 370,000 shares in the chipmaker, according to the Financial Times.
If Trump's Nvidia investment had not shifted then Monday's rally handed him somewhere between $1.3 million and $15 million in paper gains.
Nvidia stock then ripped 31.5 percent higher on Monday, closing at $165.05 and restoring close to $1 trillion to the company's value on news that Huang had his old job back.
The president was not shy about taking credit for Huang's return.
'I spoke to them, let me put it that way,' Trump told CNBC the same day, referring to the board that had ruled out reinstating Huang only days earlier.
'And I convinced them … I made the deal,' the president added.
Huang sat through an hours-long meeting with Nvidia's directors on Sunday, the day before his reinstatement, and told them about further extramarital affairs beyond the two already public, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Donald Trump may have pocketed as much as $15 million on his Nvidia's stock after the return of it's embattled CEO Jensen Huang.
Donald Trump may have pocketed as much as $15 million on his Nvidia's stock after the return of it's embattled CEO Jensen Huang
Hours after his return, Trump posted an image of Huang on Truth Social, bloodied and holding a red bra in place of the president in the Butler assassination-attempt photograph.
Hours after his return, Trump posted an image of Huang on Truth Social, bloodied and holding a red bra in place of the president in the Butler assassination-attempt photograph
Nvidia stock then ripped 31.5 percent higher on Monday, closing at $165.05 and restoring close to $1 trillion to the company's value on news that Huang had his old job back
Nvidia stock then ripped 31.5 percent higher on Monday, closing at $165.05 and restoring close to $1 trillion to the company's value on news that Huang had his old job back
Hours after his return, Trump posted an image of Huang on Truth Social, bloodied and holding a red bra in place of the president in the Butler assassination-attempt photograph.
Meanwhile, JD Vance spent the past weekend assuring Nvidia's board of directors that the US government did not regard Huang as a national security risk.
The vice president worked with Attorney General Todd Blanche before contacting Nvidia's board.
Should presidents profit from decisions they influence?
Yes - as long as investments are legally disclosed
No - it creates a conflict of interest
Blanche had told Trump over the weekend that Huang was neither a subject nor a target of any Justice Department investigation.
The attorney general also noted that prosecutors had not found any evidence to suggest Huang endangered national security, according to multiple reports.
Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego went after the president's potential conflict of interest by posting on X: 'We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement.'
New York Democrat Representative Pat Ryan promised the House would train its own investigators on the president. He wrote on X that Trump had rung into an Nvidia board meeting to save Huang's 'a**'.
'All it cost was a $25 million donation to the ballroom,' Ryan wrote. 'Blatant corruption.'
Nvidia's board said in its announcement that it had taken input from 'senior levels' of the US government and was satisfied Huang's return carried no national security risk.
The company faces stiff headwinds as Democrats vow to investigate the scandal. The stock slid by 4.1 percent in premarket trading Tuesday to $158.26.
Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn publicly called out the board for reinstating Huang, asking: 'No national security risk?'
Trump has bought Nvidia stock worth between $23 million and $86 million over the past two years.
He banked gains of between $3.5 million and $10.2 million on sales made since he returned to the White House, according to a BBC review of his disclosures.
His personal stake in the company has swollen from an estimated $615,000 to $1.3 million at the end of 2024 to as much as $62 million over the past year.
Jensen Huang Daily Mail 24.11.2025