Trump political appointee McLaurine Pinover, if reporting is accurate, Musk and/or POTUS Trump, you have to fire this lady! This is grossly disrespectful, shows tone deaf; reports are she used govern-
ment time as she was part of firing employees, yet for her personal social business; Fire her! No double standards and ask her to list if her modelling & social exploits on the govn clock was listed
in her 5 things…ask her…
Elon, can you verify if she listed this as her 5 things…will you.
She is the new Director of OPM communications, and she made her personal videos in office even seemingly selling clothing on the internet??? Is she kidding?
Over to you Elon.
“If reporting is accurate”. No, it’s not. Reporting has never been accurate. It can’t be, such is the reality of humanity.
Long before the covid mess, I learned from a great man that for any news item, we need to take the following attitude summed up with this question, “I wonder how much of this is true?”. If the topic is important to you or of interest, then you have to dig deeper to discern for yourself from all the information you can find, what the truth is.
“If reporting is accurate”. We are all ghosts, decades ago by Global Warming.
“If reporting is accurate”. T is a Russian asset.
“If reporting is accurate”. Masks were effective against covid.
“If reporting is accurate”. The clot shot was and remains “Safe and effective”
If..., You're fired!!!