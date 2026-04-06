Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

Just like for COVID and its fraud, now the crooked business community will use this Iran war issue to raise prices and economists say "'Pre-war prices' might never return" https://www.rawstory.com/iran-war-2676669166/

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Kimberly Eggert
3h

It was just a joke! People need to stop getting offended over everything so easily! I’m a MAGA Christian (Catholic), and I am not the least bit offended by this!

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