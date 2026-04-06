Trump praises allah on Easter Sunday, enrages Christians, MAGA Christians now call for his 25th removal e.g. MTG! Your view? they say he has gone insane, I do not think so! your view? "MAGA Christians
turn on 'insane' Trump and call for 25th Amendment after 'evil' Easter message Prominent MAGA figures have accused Donald Trump of going 'insane' as his unhinged Easter message enrages
Christians who once supported the president but are now calling for his removal”;
‘Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was once one of Trump's staunchest allies, urged Christians within the Trump administration to "beg forgiveness from God," following Trump's post as she accused them of being "complicit" in the president's "madness."
"Keep clapping for the demise of our country. This ain't MAGA. This ain't America First. If you haven't figured out that you've been played by now you never will," he added.
“issued a violent threat to Iran in an expletive-laden post in which he also praised "Allah," the Arabic word for God, which used by Muslims. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Trump warned. It comes after Pam Bondi breaks her silence after being fired and has a message for Trump.”
Trump: “Open the F----- Strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
MTG: ‘everyone in this administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness. I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit," the former congresswoman wrote on X.’
Your view?
https://www.themirror.com/news/us-news/donald-trump-maga-25-amendment-1775645
“we as Christians should be reminded that the son of God died and rose from the grave so that we can be forgiven once and for all of our sins. Jesus commanded us to love one another and forgive one another. Even our enemies,” Greene continued.
“Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians. Christians in the administration should be pursuing peace. Urging the President to make peace,” she wrote. “This is not making America great again, this is evil,” she concluded of Trump’s post.
Greene wasn’t the only MAGA member left enraged by the president’s post. “’Praise be to Allah’ on Easter morning. I love how this went from ‘we’re freeing the Iranian people’. To, ‘we’re sending them back to the Stone Age and stealing their oil,” Vance Murphy, who has voted for Trump six times, including in the primaries, wrote on X.
…I have devoted thousands of hours to defending him and helping him get elected… That being said: Invoke the 25th and let’s try to salvage anything we can from this disaster. America first,” the now former Trump supporter said in a second post.
Clint Russell, host of the Liberty Lockdown podcast, also accused Trump of going “insane” and betraying MAGA. “Losing a ton of followers. Don’t care. I’m right. You’re wrong. This war is an abomination and Trump is clearly insane,” he wrote on X.’
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Just like for COVID and its fraud, now the crooked business community will use this Iran war issue to raise prices and economists say "'Pre-war prices' might never return" https://www.rawstory.com/iran-war-2676669166/
It was just a joke! People need to stop getting offended over everything so easily! I’m a MAGA Christian (Catholic), and I am not the least bit offended by this!