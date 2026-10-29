‘WASHINGTON—The U.S. national debt reached 100% of gross domestic product for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, hitting the triple-digit mark for the first time since 1946.

The federal government had previously reported that the publicly held debt as of Sept. 30 was $32.2 trillion. With the release of economic output for third quarter Thursday, that figure equaled 100% (100.03%, to be exact), of gross domestic product over the fiscal year.’

These people who enriched themselves with fraud crypto, the most deceitful duplicitous balls washing and cupping perfidious people I can ever know, or you, in the administration leaving America wracked in debt. These demons in congress and Senate in US are a corporate plutocracy, kleptocracy, kakistocracy. A very devastated inept broken healthcare system, no doctors, no good care, 15 hours in ER. So much inequity, inequality, class warfare now in US, unlike anytime before. I confess this has crystalized in Trump 2.0. These Palm Beach miscreants are ‘in your face’. with their greed and grift. garbage collector know someone, well now he making drones…bought out elections. mom and pop, fly over, blue collar, truckers, factory workers…no one can pay bills and as Trump world enrich on arches, ball rooms, bitcoin, drones et al. making forever war….to enrich…war is the racket now. you think those structures in DC going up with no insider contracts? it is subversive thieves who sit, devise a scheme, go to leadership and tell them issue a call for this or that and we will build it and you get half the tax payer money.

oh how sweet it is. these government officials, some elected, many appointed sit there conjuring up ways to fuck the nation, fuck the people saying, scheming against you, using your tax money to eat free per diem meals and drive free black SUVs and free gas as you pay soon 10$ gallon of diesel.

telling you, ‘we doing good by you’…when it is to fuck you and enrich them. for them to gain, not you…them in the Trump admin are particular devils, matched only by those in Biden’s…special. and stupid people too, clueless. yet think they got game. because at some point reported on FOX news. and wore pumps and slick back hair.

Long live POTUS Trump, may the good Lord grant him gracious mercy and favor today…to have a clear mind and pure heart. in his decisions.

I am asking for support:

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

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