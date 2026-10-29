Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
7hEdited

As I reported recently, during his nearly 650 days in his 2nd term, Trump has increased the national debt by $6.4 billion **PER DAY**!!! Just as *totally* breaking his promises to "Lock her up!", to "end all wars", and to "drain the swamp", Trump is *totally* breaking his financial promises to us.

But Trump **IS** keeping the financial promises to himself, namely, to make his net worth triple or more during this 2nd term as POTUS!! He *IS* keeping the financial promises to his donors, and to friends, and to family -- yes, *those* promises Trump is definitely keeping!

And so I ask for the umpteenth time: WHAT DOES TRUMP HAVE TO DO BEFORE PEOPLE DUMP HIM?

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2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
8h

You get the government you deserve. This is what Americans voted for.

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