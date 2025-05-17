Trump rages at WALMART, telling them to 'eat the tariffs' and not to raise prices after WALMART said they have to raise prices due to the effect of the tariffs; what is your view on this? 'President
Trump ripped into Walmart, saying on social media Saturday that the retail giant should "eat the tariffs" instead of blaming the duties on imported goods imposed by his administration for its
increased prices.
Walmart on Thursday warned that everything from bananas to children's car seats could increase in price despite the softer tariffs on China.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"We can control what we can control," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on the company's first quarter earnings call Thursday. "Even at the reduced levels, the higher tariffs will result in higher prices," he added.’
Trump: ‘I’ll Be Watching!!!’
Do you think Walmart should eat the tariffs?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wherever possible, especially food, they should be buying American!!!
I agree Walmart should eat the tariffs! Thank you President Trump! Awesome!