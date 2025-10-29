Are these 2 men running the world? really?

Back to the thesis at hand re 7,000 Afrikaners getting priority re-settlement as refugees??:

People admitted to USA must have no national security risk and be able to benefit USA, the best interests of USA…not harm it. and so IMO what Biden and Obama and Clinton and Bush et al. were doing prior was monstrous and reckless…over 100,000 year and many from high-risk settings. So I applaud Trump for stopping it and then cutting it and in a sense capping. But why only allow white Afrikaners if this report is true? how is the vetting? is it being white etc. make them lower risk? The report here raises questions and so I want to get some more intel but this is on the wire and worth debating. IMO clearly there will be Afrikaners who do merit and do qualify yet what is the basis of admittance if this report is true?

I do praise Trump for his want to help.

‘If the administration succeeds, almost all people admitted to the U.S. as refugees — as many as 7,000 from a maximum potential pool of 7,500 — could be Afrikaners, a group not traditionally eligible for the program but one that President Donald Trump says has been tyrannized by South Africa’s Black majority. The remainder may be chosen because of their ability to speak English or their views on “free speech,” people familiar with the matter said, upending a system that for decades had taken in people fleeing conflict and persecution from all over the world regardless of race or language.

The State Department has set a goal of processing 2,000 Afrikaners for resettlement by the end of October and an additional 4,000 by the end of November, according to two people familiar with the matter, speaking like some others on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the administration’s objectives.

Shortly after entering office, Trump issued an executive order temporarily halting the admission of most refugees, including those already vetted by the U.S. government, pending a review. Trump made an exception for Afrikaners who he has said face racial discrimination, a characterization rejected as unmoored from reality by South African officials and some Afrikaners themselves.’

‘Richard said that it was possible that some of the Afrikaners genuinely do qualify as refugees who merit resettlement but that the process appears to be working based on a quota rather than a need.

“Refugees have to make their case. They have to apply, and then their cases are reviewed,” she said. Instead, Richard said, the Trump administration seems to be “trying to make some sort of case about reverse racism rather than … having smart reforms.”’

