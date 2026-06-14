Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Eleftherios Gkioulekas's avatar
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
1h

A happy Paul is a delight (finally!!).

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Gery's avatar
Gery
3h

Summary execution is the mafia way. Have we lost something on the way here, or has the executive simply lost the way.

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