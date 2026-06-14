Trump reports that US military strike killed leader of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua (TDA); this is huge & praise to Trump for approving this strike, this I support, TDA is a deadly vile group of people
President Donald Trump said Friday U.S. forces carried out a strike that killed Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, also known as Niño Guerrero, the leader of Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua
“At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Nino Guerrero the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Friday evening.
Trump says US military strike killed leader of Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang
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A happy Paul is a delight (finally!!).
Summary execution is the mafia way. Have we lost something on the way here, or has the executive simply lost the way.