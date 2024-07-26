Trump said he was shot by a bullet and now FBI director Wray he is not sure, the FBI not sure its a bullet, maybe its shrapnel...45 is saying phuck off Wray, a bullet hit me!
how much more weird and twisted and bizarre and corrupted is this shooting of Trump going to get? what say you? IMO what utter bullshit by the FBI now...anything to discredit 45
Alexander MAGA news; a fake PCR created COVID non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
IMO Wray worse than Comey. and that is a tall order.
so twisted before they try to figure out the situation they rush in to argue with the person who has blood on them and other people shot and dead, that he was NOT shot...called TDS...hyper