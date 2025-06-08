Trump Said Musk "Has Lost His Mind" — "Not Particularly" Interested in Speaking with Him After Musk Calls for Impeachment, Steals Credit for Election, Accuses Trump of Being a Pedophile | The Gateway Pundit | by Jordan Conradson

‘President Trump described Elon Musk as a “man who has lost his mind” amid a feud between the two, where the world’s richest man began an unhinged warpath against the world’s most powerful man.

Musk went off the rails during a spat with the President over the One Big Beautiful Bill, which Musk says does not cut enough of the deficit, and Trump says is necessary to fulfill his campaign promises, such as tax cuts, border security, end Biden-era regulations and the war on energy, and bring back American-made products.

The White House also argues that the cuts to mandatory spending in the budget reconciliation “delivers the largest deficit reduction in nearly 30 years.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump responded in the Oval Office on Thursday to Elon’s recent criticism that “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.” The President said he was “disappointed” in Elon and that he doesn’t know if they will continue to have a “great relationship” anymore.’

The President responded, revealing that Musk was “wearing thin,” that he “asked him to leave” the Department of Government Efficiency, then suggested that Musk’s contracts and government subsidies should be eliminated to save billions of dollars.

Musk even accused Trump of being “in the Epstein files,” adding, “That is the real reason they have not been made public.”’

