What I will say is this, I am shocked at the silence. I am shocked at a meeting where attendees were asked basically if they were happy or got along and they could not even answer, just sit and laugh and clap when 47 said they were all happy. It is not healthy, this cabinet is not healthy, and I support him and them. No options, we have no options at this time, and the other side is non compos mentis basically…so we are stuck. In the entire Republican party, all congress, all senate, all cabinet, we can find NOT ONE, who will speak or say anything or raise a question. Not one. As much as I am a Trump supporter, this is troubling. This is TDS on the right side or the other side.

I am shocked that FOX News and these sorts of rags are completely sold out to Trump, and yes, I support him, but this is IMO some serious psychopathy now. Raises questions about objectivity and I felt we had that or some of it. But I was wrong. You cannot have every single story, every interview, every word in support and spun that way for Trump and it is clear it is deception at times. Derangement. And the problem is we have limited if any options. No one in the middle. No one balanced.

We have people who were fully anti-Trump then deciding, and you know they HATE Trump with a passion, but all of a sudden, for money, now coddling and washing. It is near repulsive for all you seek is truth and honesty and we have none now in media. Just washing…a couple of them reached out to me and told me how disgusted they are with themselves, but they are prostrating in hopes of a ‘gig’ they say, some money and the like. They told me they cannot wait to get home daily to shower and wash the stench of ‘sell out’ and duplicity off of their skin. I will not want to be them. They whisper how batshit unhappy they are but they ‘have to do it’. Some say they do not want to be ostracized and attacked on X by Musk et al. I find this all so surreal.

So, while I am no fan so to speak of the disdain of 47 by folk like Sullivan who wrote the attached article, I respect his freedom of speech and bravery and strength to speak up and out. This is healthy. He is saying how he thinks, and we must respect him for this. Take what we want from it and discard what we do not want.

God it is refreshing to read something from someone who detests Trump and just says it and defends it and while I may not support all stated, it is just so God damn refreshing. I find it incredible that we spent the last 4 to 5 years saying how deranged the left was yet the right is now the same.

For example, I for one felt Trump and Vance and the morons around them like MTG’s idiotic boyfriend (‘oh do you even own a suit’ when he puckers up and prostrates his behind to Musk who walks around the OVAL in same but MTG’s girlfriend oh I meant boyfriend will not dare ask same of Musk as he grovels for some money) in that Oval office gathering bullied Zelensky as much as I disdain the cross dressing pump wearing USA installed freak who used our tax money as a Ponzi scheme to kick back to Republican and Democrat congress and senate. I want no US tax money going to Ukraine or to any nation, and I certainly do not want our troops shedding blood. US created this disaster and it was always a war between Russia and USA, and Ukraine was just the little proxy Bisshh in the middle…I will speak my mind…being they ganged up on the cross dresser and I can say when something is wrong when it is.

And the new tag line is on the MAGA Republican sycophant side is “oh, show some respect, oh that was disrespectful and oh you must apologize or say thank you”. I will not list now the many actions that demand an apology by our side (actually I want to say I belong to no side now, will never be on the left radical madness but the right is now beginning to worry me). I actually do not want to be part of any side, what has transpired the last 2 months worries me. I am small, simple, me, and it is just my views. Please have your own and let us respect each other. I support Trump as our only option yet am not identifying with any party today. Will never ever be a radical leftist socialist communist puke etc. but the right, conservatives etc. have at this time ‘lost’ me with its derangement and lack of objectivity. I considered myself MAGA as liked lots of it, but today, can say MAGA has as much TDS as the left. IMO it can be destructive for you lose the ability to be objective and make informed reasonable and proper decisions. MAGA has become IMO, the left.

On this, I have been approached by many serious strong MAGA and strong Trump people who have been clear that they are dismayed, did not vote for the last 2 months of mayhem or Musk and how it is handled, and just want something done completely and their ‘regular’ lives impacted. They often use the words ‘it is too much’. They say, ‘I can’t keep up and nothing makes sense what they are saying’.

I understood them. All they see is billionaires and rich people enjoying spotlight and fame and more money. They say it is clear the Republican party is now the part of the rich, Palm Beach club. I could not argue. IMO, people want normalcy, simple. They do not want to see a POTUS face every day or announcements. They just want actions that affect their simple lives and want to feel it, not be told ‘things are great’ when they cannot scratch out a living. They just think it is all smoke and mirrors and lies and say Trump has been a huge disappointment. I tell them to hold on, to not bail on him, just wait a bit, I explained that it is not him so to speak but often the people who surround who make a disaster…truth is, I too am dismayed. It is all too ‘Apprentice’ and gong show game show for me.

Start Sullivan here and I will insert one paragraph that stuck out to me for lots in it is true…I may not agree with all of Sullivan, but I agree with some of it…you can make your own decisions:

‘Yes, there are a handful of conservatives who, in the face of evil and incompetence, stand strong on some point of honor or substance. What’s extremely discouraging is how few of these principled conservatives there are in Congress. I count maybe three out of 268 GOP critters. In the administration? Not one. The few non-maniacs, Rubio specifically, stand by and let the horrors proceed without dissent. MAGA swallowed the GOP, and the 1% that cling to the old ways are rare indeed.’

‘The speech itself, mind you, was masterful. He’s at the top of his game and clearly loving every second of it. If you knew nothing of history or reality apart from it, you’d have been inspired, entranced, even ebullient about the greatest comeback of any country in all of human history by far! And the poignant individual stories were pitch-perfect, with the Democrats’ cringey lameness the cherry on the cake.

Trump’s ability to invent and sustain a false narrative, however crazy and however incoherent, is preternatural. So are his profound skills in psychological abuse deployed to make it stick: gaslighting, intimidating, manipulating, and menacing you so that, in the end, you have no idea what the truth is or could be, and submit to the man if only to get out of his way.’

‘“Dennis Burnham, who lived next door, was a toddler when his mother briefly put him in a playpen in their garden. She returned a few minutes later to find the current U.S. president, then aged five or six, standing at his fence throwing rocks at the little boy. Another neighbor, Steven Nachtigall, now a 66-year-old doctor, said he never forgot Trump ... once jumping off his bike and beating up another boy: ‘It was so unusual and terrifying at that age,’” - Trump Revealed.

“When I look at myself in the first grade and I look at myself now, I’m basically the same,” - Donald J Trump.

The pews at the cathedral were packed this Ash Wednesday — more than I can remember in years. Some others on social media seemed to notice the same thing. And the atmosphere was dark and intense even for the beginning of Lent — as ash was smeared on my forehead with the familiar, sobering mantra:

Remember, man, that thou are dust and unto dust thou shalt return.

Unbidden grief welled up. Grief for my mother and father, grief for a Ukrainian exile friend who killed himself last summer, impending grief for a Pope I love and revere. And yes, although I may be roundly mocked by some of you for this, grief for my country.

The night before, you see, I’d watched the president’s address to the Congress. Yes, yes, I know I recently pledged not to respond to every provocation from the troller-in-chief and focus on policies and long-term results. But to understand the moment we are in — and the policies that will follow — we simply cannot look away from what Tuesday night revealed about the state of our republic. I know I’m repeating myself, and have been since early 2016, but part of Trump’s psychological abuse is wearing down opponents so they stop repeating themselves, and give in to the lies. I will not be worn down. Truth matters.

Here it is: We have a sociopathic president in total command of a cult-like party; a Congress that, as long as the GOP controls it, is a rubber-stamp version of the Russian Duma under Putin; a court balanced precariously between a modest defense of the unitary executive and an Alito wing bent on empowering an American Caesar; and a Justice Department openly planning persecution of the president’s political opponents.

The speech itself, mind you, was masterful. He’s at the top of his game and clearly loving every second of it. If you knew nothing of history or reality apart from it, you’d have been inspired, entranced, even ebullient about the greatest comeback of any country in all of human history by far! And the poignant individual stories were pitch-perfect, with the Democrats’ cringey lameness the cherry on the cake.

Trump’s ability to invent and sustain a false narrative, however crazy and however incoherent, is preternatural. So are his profound skills in psychological abuse deployed to make it stick: gaslighting, intimidating, manipulating, and menacing you so that, in the end, you have no idea what the truth is or could be, and submit to the man if only to get out of his way.

Start with the opener, which was quite something:

The presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades ... Now, for the first time in modern history, more Americans believe that our country is headed in the right direction than the wrong direction ... In fact, it has been stated by many that the first month of our presidency — it’s our presidency — is the most successful in the history of our nation. By many. And what makes it even more impressive is that do you know who No. 2 is? George Washington.

Trump’s popular vote margin was the second smallest of any candidate’s since 1968; yes, there’s been a jump among Republicans who think the country is now on the right track, but still many more Americans believe the country is on the wrong one — and Trump’s numbers on this, far from being unique in modern history, are the same as Biden’s were at this point in his term. Oh, and absolutely no one has said that Trump’s first month is better than George Washington’s — except Donald Trump.

So here’s what I’d ask of readers who say that I have Trump Derangement Syndrome: tell me how you personally parse all these claims that were a mere warmup for the rest. When you heard him say he was better than George Washington, did you giggle? Did you just ignore it? Did you roll your eyes? Did you feel a tinge of nausea? Did you actually believe it? Or have you stopped caring altogether?

This matters because it is central to Trump’s success: no sane person with a grip on reality — unless they had just arrived from outer space — could believe vast tracts of his speech. With huge self-evident lie after huge self-evident lie, insane exaggeration after insane exaggeration, you are instantly forced to choose between walking away from the nutter or acquiescing to his madness. And since he is president, you can’t walk away. So the lies become Truth for millions; narrative replaces reality; aggressors are victims; exploding debt is fiscal prudence; weaponization of the law is anti-weaponization; and on and on.

Notice how post-modern this is. These are not the usual politicians’ lies, which pay some deference to the truth, even when eliding it. Trump, like the critical theorists, has contempt for the truth. “Truth” is entirely a myth he creates at will to justify the use of power. Critical Trump Theory, so to speak, is unfalsifiable, irrational, and seeks to replace objective reality with Trump’s lived experience so that, in the end, only his power remains. Brute power — immune to fact, argument or debate. Trump power. That’s what the Founders started this country to resist. And it’s what a majority of Americans have now given up on.

The best metaphor for Trump’s entire raison d’être is the incident cited above, when at just five years old, he was found throwing rocks at a baby: find someone weaker, first humiliate them, and then destroy them. And for Trump, this doesn’t have to lead anywhere. It is an end in itself. The bullying of others is what gives him life. He does it for those he favors as well as those he wants to destroy. Here is Trump on Truth Social in July last year, for example, on Musk. This is necessary even for Trump’s allies:

When Elon came … asking me for help on all his many subsidized projects … I could have said “drop to your knees and beg” and he would have done it.

Canada and Mexico are best understood as the baby in the playpen. Trump himself re-negotiated a trade agreement with both in his first term. Have they violated that deal? No. Have they refused to cooperate on fentanyl and illegal migrants? No. Has Mexico reduced the pressure on the Southern border to almost nothing. Dramatically. Is there anything they can or could do to please Trump? No. The point is the abuse. And like all abusers, Trump constantly shifts what he is demanding, gaslights, threatens, charms, attacks … so that you begin to realize there is nothing you can do except wait for his mood to change. Welcome to monarchy.

And you thought he might come to Ukraine’s defense! Poor Douglas Murray. What the world saw last Friday was the same, central Trump dynamic: the leader of a smaller democracy that has withstood three years of brutal attack by a far larger dictatorship ... was still publicly humiliated, because he dared air his concern of no security guarantees against Russia. “Just say thank you,” Vance harangued him. “Have you said thank you once?” I cannot recall any visiting head of state who has ever, ever been thrown out of the White House the way Zelensky was. Why? Because he did not submit.

Notice also how Tump and Vance have treated the big European democracies. Vance went to Germany to lambaste the country for curtailing extremist speech, and intervened in their domestic politics to endorse the AfD, meeting with them while blowing off the Chancellor; he described the UK and France as “random” countries that haven’t “fought a war in 30 or 40 years,” and said the UK would be the “first truly Islamist country” to have nukes. Now try and recall him saying anything comparably vicious or withering about Russia and China. Humiliate and berate Trudeau, Starmer, Merz, and Macron. Throw love-bombs at Putin, Xi, the West Bank settlers, and Kim.

The same, I think, is the real rationale behind the chaotic, often illegal, acts of DOGE. It is not about reducing the debt and never was; the savings, if any, will be trivial. The cruelty and caprice of Musk’s rampage is solely about submission. The very irrationality of the assault is designed to get the entire federal bureaucracy to surrender its will to continue as a rational enterprise.

Or take Israel and Gaza. Of course Trump sees Palestinian Arabs the way Jabotinsky did: weak, dispensable, contemptible, deserving of obliteration. And what rationale could defend the assault on Denmark over Greenland, or Panama over the canal, or what appears to be Trump’s near-pathological hatred of Canada — which we just found out is even weirder than it publicly appears? The impulse, the need, to bully.

So yes, I will wait and judge the consequences of Trump’s policies. Some — like ending DEI, mass migration, and the medical abuse of children — I support. But at the expense of reason, decency, and the rule of law?

What I saw Tuesday night was a whole new low in mass deception, delusion, and democratic collapse. What I saw was a new stage in the transition from democracy to a form of tyranny in real time. The institutional trappings remain, as they did in Rome. But the institutions no longer function as the Founders understood them; and reasoned deliberation has become utterly irrelevant. The cooling saucer of the Senate on Tuesday night was chanting “USA! USA! USA!” like a mob. If Ben Franklin witnessed the scene, his worst fears would be confirmed.

So forgive me for the grief. Things may improve; the courts are doing what they can, and Roberts and Coney Barrett seem like actual conservatives — not Trump cultists. There is a great deal of ruin in a nation, and we have a huge reserve of historical, constitutional legitimacy. Europe may yet rally. The First Amendment allows us to call out the lies — even though parts of the media have already voluntarily submitted.

The challenge for liberals of all stripes is a familiar one in dystopian democracies and rigid dictatorships: Live not by lies. Keep your grip on reality. Avoid the propaganda now washing down on you like torrential rain. Find a refuge, as I did on Wednesday — a place where eternal truths remain, or where free thinking can endure (Spinoza is a role model, which is why the Dishcast discusses him this week).

Avoid hysteria, which Trump wants and exploits. But avoid also being co-opted by a single one of his lies, to see clearly, and to speak simply. Read those you disagree with; get off most social media; choose doubt over certainty; restraint over impulse; resist this authoritarian and irrational moment by refocusing above all on the simple truth, as best as you can, and fighting all those on both extremes trying to annihilate it.

Because these wings are no longer wings to fly

But merely vans to beat the air

The air which is now thoroughly small and dry

Smaller and dryer than the will

Teach us to care and not to care. Teach us to sit still.’