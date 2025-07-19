Trump to re-open Alcatraz! I love this, praises POTUS Trump & ensure many in congress & senate past administrations & present & many white collar connected elite persons in society go there too
I love this, this is why we elected Trump & we hear many white collar & rich persons headed there; I await to see if the fat rats end up there (Jorge, let us hope) but he sends Pam Bondi to Alcatraz
prison in re-opening bid; Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum will visit Alcatraz Thursday; if this makes America safe again, I am for it;
my great POTUS Trump!
great move POTUS Trump! Again, we will know success when we see many rich connected crooks we know abound, from Washington DC and beyond, end up there…not just the nickel bag weed pusher. We want to see those in our society, in government, who sit there, all types, rich folk, connected high-society folk who finance the drug trade and enrich off it, end up there. Pedophiles on the Epstein list. And those in your first administration term one who worked to helped bring the fraud PCR created fake COVID non-pandemic, the deadly OWS lockdowns, the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine, the deadly medical response of isolation, Remdesivir, ventilator, sedatives that killed our elderly like propofol, midazolam, fentanyl, lorazepam etc.
Let us see those in your first administration, Biden’s administration, and now this one end up there, once judges and juries deal with them and then we will know this is real.
Over to you POTUS Trump! I love it, huge praise to you again!
‘Bondi tours Alcatraz as part of Trump's plan to reopen former prison’
‘A great morning at Alcatraz with
. Under President Trump, we are Making America Safe Again.’
___
So, Alligator Alcatraz and now the original Alcatraz. The Prison Industrial Complex will be rolling in $$$money for the foreseeable future! You or I may be an occupant, but **NEVER* a Fat Rat.
Here's one for ya: in ALL the prisons in the US -- tens of thousands of cells -- you wanna try to guess how many FAT RAT criminals have been put into one of those cells over the past 25 years?
If you guessed ZERO, then you take home the prize! The prisons that Trump is constructing and re-opening are for everyone **EXCEPT** the Fat Rats.
You see, for a Fat Rat to be sent to prison, the System must first persecute, catch, and then prosecute. Yet, the fact of the matter is that NOT A SINGLE Fat Rat is being persecuted! So there is ZERO chance that a Fat Rat will end up in one of those jail cells. You get it?
This is great news that more prisons are being built to house America's ever expanding prison population..
The US leads the world in total numbers incarcerated and is in the top 5 countries for numbers incarcerated per capita along with other Cuba, El Salvador, Rwanda and Turkmenistan.
Being in such great company is something to be proud of.
This sends a message to those repressive regimes such as Communist China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Russia who lock up their people at a dramatically lower rate.
Incarceration Rates by Country 2025 https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/incarceration-rates-by-country