Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3h

So, Alligator Alcatraz and now the original Alcatraz. The Prison Industrial Complex will be rolling in $$$money for the foreseeable future! You or I may be an occupant, but **NEVER* a Fat Rat.

Here's one for ya: in ALL the prisons in the US -- tens of thousands of cells -- you wanna try to guess how many FAT RAT criminals have been put into one of those cells over the past 25 years?

If you guessed ZERO, then you take home the prize! The prisons that Trump is constructing and re-opening are for everyone **EXCEPT** the Fat Rats.

You see, for a Fat Rat to be sent to prison, the System must first persecute, catch, and then prosecute. Yet, the fact of the matter is that NOT A SINGLE Fat Rat is being persecuted! So there is ZERO chance that a Fat Rat will end up in one of those jail cells. You get it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
3h

This is great news that more prisons are being built to house America's ever expanding prison population..

The US leads the world in total numbers incarcerated and is in the top 5 countries for numbers incarcerated per capita along with other Cuba, El Salvador, Rwanda and Turkmenistan.

Being in such great company is something to be proud of.

This sends a message to those repressive regimes such as Communist China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Russia who lock up their people at a dramatically lower rate.

Incarceration Rates by Country 2025 https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/incarceration-rates-by-country

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture