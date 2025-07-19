prison in re-opening bid; Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum will visit Alcatraz Thursday; if this makes America safe again, I am for it;

my great POTUS Trump!

great move POTUS Trump! Again, we will know success when we see many rich connected crooks we know abound, from Washington DC and beyond, end up there…not just the nickel bag weed pusher. We want to see those in our society, in government, who sit there, all types, rich folk, connected high-society folk who finance the drug trade and enrich off it, end up there. Pedophiles on the Epstein list. And those in your first administration term one who worked to helped bring the fraud PCR created fake COVID non-pandemic, the deadly OWS lockdowns, the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine, the deadly medical response of isolation, Remdesivir, ventilator, sedatives that killed our elderly like propofol, midazolam, fentanyl, lorazepam etc.

Let us see those in your first administration, Biden’s administration, and now this one end up there, once judges and juries deal with them and then we will know this is real.

Over to you POTUS Trump! I love it, huge praise to you again!

‘Bondi tours Alcatraz as part of Trump's plan to reopen former prison’

‘A great morning at Alcatraz with

@SecretaryBurgum

. Under President Trump, we are Making America Safe Again.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.