Trump to serve 3 terms! BOOM! I love it! Long live the KING, KING TRUMP! Working on ways to get a third term saying "There are methods which you could do it.” Great news for America if
King Trump gets a 3rd term! I would love it! MAGA! No Vance, no one but Trump! "Steve Bannon said in an interview on News Nation that he believes Trump will “run and win again in 2028.” Bannon said
in the same interview and he thought “we’ll have a couple of alternatives” in determining how Trump could seek a third term despite the two-term maximum for holding the presidency.”
Trump: para “there are methods for serving a third term”…
Boom, bring it on!
‘The White House has amplified Trump’s comments likening himself to royalty, posting a picture of a fake magazine cover depicting the president with a crown after the administration shot down congestion pricing in New York City.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The White House’s post to X quoted Trump’s previous comments on Truth Social: “LONG LIVE THE KING!”’
I would support a 3rd Trump term! What is your view?
President Donald Trump said in a Sunday-morning phone call that he was “not joking” about a third term, adding that “it is far too early to think about it.”
Gross. Are you delusional?? This will never happen cause at that point there will not be an Amerikkka oops America and at least 42 million will be dead from starvation. Add in all who are losing their healthcare.
Though the disgusting oligarchic billionaire despots will love it on their way to hell…….
Get real.
If he can prove 100% that 2020 was stolen, he should be entitled on the grounds of fairness to get an extra term, as a deterrent to any party rigging future elections.
He could also suspend elections if the US is at war.
However, I suspect he's just gas lighting Dem supporters.