Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

Van slams into crowd at Berlin Pride festival, killing 1 and injuring 16, as police identify suspect https://apnews.com/article/germany-berling-lgbtq-pride-parade-8b3c8ded8033ab246cb55f7bd1c47e2f

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
4hEdited

Merely *considering* such a thing ("snatching Iran's nuclear material"), given what is known today, to me indicates a delusional, sick state of mind that has watched far too many Rambo movies.

I've been saying it from the start (2/28/2026): the USA cannot and will not defeat Iran with conventional weapons - period. Should the current crazed, Globalist puppet administration decide to put boots on the ground in Iran, they'd better bring along a large supply of body bags - they're gonna need them!

But then, perhaps that's precisely the goal - to CREATE a major shitstorm! Listen ...........

I've also been saying that the Globalist Cabal NEEDS a major crisis, WANTS a major crisis, and will do anything to GET a major crisis. US boots on the ground will achieve that goal. Let's wait, watch and see.

Reply
Share
7 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture