airspace that would allow the military to fly to a secure location. Iran has been preparing for an attack on the Isfahan facility.’ ‘Pickaxe Mountain’.

This is a very dangerous mission if being carried out and needs serious planning, luck etc. We want our military and personnel safe always.

I am hoping that a peaceful no risk solution can be reached between US and Iran as to the uranium. I am hoping POTUS Trump can get this deal.

‘The remotely located and well guarded Isfahan nuclear facility has been outfitted with boobytraps in recent weeks as the Iranians prepare for a potential invasion seeking to confiscate enriched uranium. Satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP’

US mulls plan to snatch enriched uranium from Iran’s nuclear facilities: ‘most sophisticated op in history’