Trump US military consider snatching Iran's enriched uranium "American Special Operations forces are waiting in wings to launch the “most sophisticated operation in military history” to seize Iran's
enriched uranium from heavily fortified nuclear sites." from the "Fordo facility and the severely damaged Isfahan facility" 'The mission would further require complete control of a corridor of
airspace that would allow the military to fly to a secure location. Iran has been preparing for an attack on the Isfahan facility.’ ‘Pickaxe Mountain’.
This is a very dangerous mission if being carried out and needs serious planning, luck etc. We want our military and personnel safe always.
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I am hoping that a peaceful no risk solution can be reached between US and Iran as to the uranium. I am hoping POTUS Trump can get this deal.
‘The remotely located and well guarded Isfahan nuclear facility has been outfitted with boobytraps in recent weeks as the Iranians prepare for a potential invasion seeking to confiscate enriched uranium. Satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP’
US mulls plan to snatch enriched uranium from Iran’s nuclear facilities: ‘most sophisticated op in history’
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Van slams into crowd at Berlin Pride festival, killing 1 and injuring 16, as police identify suspect https://apnews.com/article/germany-berling-lgbtq-pride-parade-8b3c8ded8033ab246cb55f7bd1c47e2f
Merely *considering* such a thing ("snatching Iran's nuclear material"), given what is known today, to me indicates a delusional, sick state of mind that has watched far too many Rambo movies.
I've been saying it from the start (2/28/2026): the USA cannot and will not defeat Iran with conventional weapons - period. Should the current crazed, Globalist puppet administration decide to put boots on the ground in Iran, they'd better bring along a large supply of body bags - they're gonna need them!
But then, perhaps that's precisely the goal - to CREATE a major shitstorm! Listen ...........
I've also been saying that the Globalist Cabal NEEDS a major crisis, WANTS a major crisis, and will do anything to GET a major crisis. US boots on the ground will achieve that goal. Let's wait, watch and see.