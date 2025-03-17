Cicero warned us about the likes of Obama, Bush, Bidens, the cabal deepstate etc. of this world…

corruption; I applaud Trump’s intent, desire, want, and IMO a good place he comes from, I honestly think he is a good human being, heart, but I fear the crooked money-lusting, power-drunk, fame-seeking animals around him, almost the animal house, the crooks who found their way in, you see them, those you see on FOX and in media, getting airtime, those in the plum roles…these are not the brightest or best among us…Trump IMO is and was misguided….by who???? who got to him again? Our job was not just to appoint him but hold his feet to the fire as to who got into the inner sanctum.

We failed. You/we shall see and bear the fallout of that failure. These demons will seek only their best interests and become rich and richer. You enter government today to make money, to embezzle, to enrich. Period.

At the same time, we will continue to have working-class poverty in USA as these billionaires cavort around Trump and Palm Beach living in their own heads…divorced from reality and the plight of the working man and woman…we seemed to be used come election time so as to gain power….

where fly-over country, hardworking blue-collar, factory worker, assembly line worker, front facing employees, people who keep the supply chains going in any disasters e.g. in Trump’s OWS lockdowns and Biden’s it was the working class and truckers and the like who kept the supply chains going facing all the risk and loss…all we did was shift the burden of morbidity and mortality to the poor working class from the rich uber cafe latte zoom class, the cafe latte class…the rich who became richer…; the poor could not afford to ‘shield’ as the rich walked their dogs and caught up on reading books and vacationed…in their basements.

Trump wants to do good and is a good man, IMO. I believe. I saw…I experienced…he means well. The forces around him however are mightier than Trump. For example, BIG pharma, the vaccine lobby that owns Washington and all congress persons and Senators, BOTH sides.

Here is the issue we face, he is a good man, yet had illicit dangerous evil advisors around him in COVID…they have been exchanged now by dummies around him…

we will continue under this Trump administration as I see it, to have ‘legal’ immigrant struggle and my view today is do not bring them, do not allow them to come, shut it down complete. If they are scapegoated.

Do not treat people second class who left their homes to come to yours to make an honest living and help build yours, as second class. This I have seen and experienced. With all that USA does and it does the most for peoples, it gives most, it also hurts peoples. The system rewards the crooks among us, the thieves, the high-crime cabal of kleptocrat kakistocracy bandits that sit in the US house/congress and Senate…ex cathedra…for decades.

Like for elderly in our societies in the west whereby we denigrate and relegate and demean and abuse the elderly, the most precious among us, so does it do same to the ‘legal’ immigrants who come to give ‘all’. Who come with steep educations, skills, desire, honesty, a want to build better lives and help build USA. And Canada, and UK etc. Like how the elderly lack the proper social supports and care, so does the legal immigrant that you asked to come here too…many came on own volition, but many came because you begged them too so as to support your tax base. You opened your arms. I am and was one. I understand the situation fully. I worked for the WHO Geneva, Europe, Washington, the UN, the Canadian government and the US government and PM level, President level and can speak in a way most cannot. America remains one of the greatest nations and I will forever be thankful and indebted as I am to Canada. I swear to both flags and will defend both, not one for the other. I love USA. I will defend her. Just look at what she has done across centuries yet there are things to fix for not a perfect union but among the best and strives to do good, it is the criminals who highjack power. We must find them and get them out. But I speak my mind. I speak about those who came to give of self and skills, not to take.

Legal immigrants continue to, in various ways, work in dangerous conditions, and face dangerous situations as they climb out and up. They seek no handouts, just do not impede them and they will always find their way. The issue is I warn, for it will fracture this the greatest nation, nations like USA and Canada, that you champion the legal immigrant and showcase them and celebrate them, for as it exists today, there is this growing penchant to demean and subjugate and disrespect and devalue the contributions, you are moving to a painful place of sidelining where you may indeed generate extensive hopelessness, helplessness, cynicism, powerlessness, a sense of abandonment. Greed, money, fame as I see coloring the Trump administration (and Biden’s) with corruption, is the status quo now. There is so much corruption, nepotism, theft, filth, evil among the powerful in USA. In just 2 months.

Trump wants to do good and is a good man, IMO. Means well.

He is hijacked by fraud around him, coming, slinking in, slithering in, the snakes he often speaks about. He is not them, but could be overwhelmed and changed and swayed by them as was in term one and as they did to give us the deadly fraud fake COVID non-pandemic, deadly OWS lockdowns, and deadly Malone Pfizer, Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine that killed, and he could not stop them, just like how he could not stop the destruction of the prized nomination of Weldon to head the CDC…a man we needed. Where the legs under Bobby Kennedy Jr. as head of HHS were cut out from under him and showed him, RFK Jr., that he was essentially powerless with a huge title.

___

