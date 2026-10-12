we cannot nuke them nor mount 1 million army & 25 years occupation it will take, so leave, declare victory, COME HOME!

First, you people commenting that I am hard on 47 or the drunk, please do not come here clutching your pearls and getting the vapors. I told you, we do not lather, wash, or stroke or cup balls here…balls to the wall honesty here. get out if you do not like. or write your own paper.

so the issue with Trump is he wants to do good and has good ideas but goes about it often WRONG! with venom and driven by the sicko filthy inept self-enrichment people around him to be punitive and the like when the nation is balking at that and it shows in the polls…if things stay true to form, the Republicans are facing a wipe out November 3rd…if polls are correct… and due ONLY to Trump’s misguided punitive polices misguided again by his advisors and he believing them, trusting them, wrongfully, that has ripped the nation apart starting with the insanity of DOGE…again, great idea but went about it fucked up and hurt Americans…they forgot those fired had families who looked on. the ICE shootings…the failed Iran bombing…the failed lockdowns, the failed Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna mRNA vaccine, the Epstein pedophilia cover up, the failure to remove mRNA vaccine from US market, failure as promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war, the destroyed economy, the disaster of the tariffs…I can go on and on…all failed! hurt Americans…

again, he means well but goes about it the wrong way and again, his hiring, his HR skills are among the worst for he assembled a cabinet that was worst than the first in term one if that was ever possible…Obama’s cabinets, evil IMO in many ways, was more competent at least.

now we have our sailors circling the Gulf playing shuffle board getting tans schooled by RFK Jr. on how long to maximize the burn etc.

you fail to realize I worked for Trump and liked the man, support him, admired him, and still do…I saw many good he did term one the media failed to credit him with….I saw how unfair the media was…I worked inside seeing the deepstate as they tried to fuck him upside down daily!

I still support him and want him to win and to end up on Rushmore, imagine that, I do….as you pull yourself from off the floor and stop pulling the last strands of hair out of your head…

when many here, even stackers who are today stroking RFK Jr. nuts for a job in Trump’s HHS or FDA, very much hate Trump, I know them all, I worked with them, broke bread with them, and they whisper he touched and fucked little braces girls, but I stand here saying NO, no, Trump is many things but he did not touch no under-aged girls in that Epstein pedophile cover-up by Pom Pom Pam Bambi Bondage Bondi, no, Trump would not do that, I stand by that, he did not touch no under-aged girls…now I would argue there are many in his current cabinet who sought little girls from Epstein cough cough Lutnick cough cough may have well, as well as others and many of his friends and in his orbit went on Epstein’s jet and mansions and if Jeff was into fucking little girls, why would they cavort with him? what did they seek from him? not to fuck little girls? too…and this is why there is a cover up and why we must get to the bottom of it so we can hang them…once judges and juries and courts say hanging is in order. But not Trump. No evidence of that…I stand by that.

So I argue praise for Trump but his problem is he wants to do a good but goes about it the wrong way! bone headed, block headed, moronic, misguided and taking advice from prostrating bobble yes men sycophants only interested in their enriching.

Take for instance his Greenland idea, good idea for Russia and China will take it…if we do not assert ourselves…given the chance…so while not getting into it, if the idea is to have a US foothold, then good idea en face, but wrong way of getting there, now you gone and pissed off all of Europe. And you cannot just think you can take other people’s stuff because you got a bigger gun….no, might is NOT right! no, it is theirs…leave their shit alone…and others will have bigger guns than ours one day…our grand children will face a future world of hell we are setting up revenge wise now!! be careful!

Iran, we had no right bombing them, NONE! we lost that war! as radical and evil their regime is and was to the people, it was the people’s business and Israel’s fever to sweat for, not ours! Hegseth now has us losing 25 soldiers, precious people, billions in blood and treasure military assets, burnt through half of our Patriots and THAAD system, interceptors, we are now vulnerable, and Iran is rag dolling us and we found out it it can hit our stealth F-35 fighter jets, so NOT invisible as Lockheed told us….can hit our air craft carriers, can hit our F-15s, can destroy all our military bases in the Gulf region, all, we found out our weaknesses in non-conventional wars and Iran showed it…that you cannot with US and Israel win an aerial bombing of another nation even with air advantage.

Shifting, RFK Jr. is a pure failure, a waste of time in the role he is in, give him another job, it is shameful he heads HHS…has done ZERO…he has actually bullshitted the nation and now is expanding mRNA vaccine (not removing it as we felt) ‘in your face’ pretending he has nothing to do with what FDA approves….

ha.ha.ha.ha.ha

HHS is not for him, we even have some people now trying to cover for him saying he should resign in protest…

I pissed my pants 5 times when I read that…good intentions or not…incredible that there are smart people who would think that RFK Jr. is clueless to what he is doing. there as it turns out, is not greater opportunist, I thought it was Malone, but RFK Jr. beat him…he even sold us the people out. zero credibility now. just MAHA grift. and I still like him and will support him but he is a HHS failure. pure and simple. I can say it, my ass is not up in the air looking for a job and I ain’t stroking his stones for a job as others do here on stack.

ha.ha.ha.ha.ha

maybe set up some sun-tanning booths at Eisenhower building for him to run or let him lecture on rewards of over 70s taking steroids, or can ice plunges really work or what is the best angle to pose shirtless…things like that…better yet, let him arrange some prehistoric bone hunts around DC e.g. looking for dinosaur bones.

so Kim gone I ask you 47 to fire her), Bobby Jr. is to be gone, whiskey drunk Peter MUST be gone and while at it, fire the other drunk AWOL sleeping on the job the FBI Director Patel.

Now my take is do not kill this medieval 6th century beast, Nidal Hasan, keep him alive but suffer him, do not make the mistake and give radical jihadists a clarion call for martyrdom and use his killing as a recruitment drive, drunkard Hegseth is talking out of his ass as usual, we must NOT livestream that if you execute…that is a catastrophic mistake. but deny him the virgins and goats, keep him alive as they did for Hess in Spandau, keep him alive, 24 hour monitoring…if we live streamed as the drunkard Hegseth, the rapist Hegseth wants to do, it will be a recruitment drive for jihadists on Americans…so POTUS Trump must say NO!

long live our military, our police, our law enforcement, our border agents, all who place life on the line for us daily…I know there are fucked up people among them who should sit in a jail, abusive, criminals, but 99.5% are great law abiding God loving decent people who have families too! want to go home safe, too. I praise them, and thank them…may God cover them and POTUS Trump with favor and gracious mercy and blessings.