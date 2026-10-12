Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 12

I like the orange man, I do like Trump...still, I support him, want his success but very dismayed and catastrophically hurt by his disastrous polices misguided by drunks around him he put in place to nod 'yes' for all he seeks. he set himself up now for disaster in elections. but I want him to win...yet he is failing. a devastating mess and on point is this Iran war failure, we lost.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 12

Kamala Harris’s husband ‘does not want her to run for president again’

The former vice-president has kept her options open, but Doug Emhoff has told friends he would like her to rule it out

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