Seems like Corey, the lover to the hair extensions queen, the one who sought to build sex beds? on DHS planes, I cannot think of any other reason, taught these well…what are the beds for?

what is your view on the ‘pay to play’…?

I think Trump is wrong to use that scare tactic on Americans. The nation, if we believe the polls are registering their disgust of government with the last 2 years so I am hoping POTUS Trump understands and fixes the deficits, the wrongs of the last 2 years to shape his legacy.

Over to you POTUS Trump, may the Lord grant you peace and gracious mercy and favor. Success.

We need and must always have divided government and this situation where one party has house, senate and WH is dangerous, we see it now, unchecked…I want no Democrat or Republican POTUS to have both levels of government…the nation, the people lose…we need it divided so there is real negotiation and dealing for the benefit of the people, not the Palm Beach over-tanned unbathed crooks. the fact that Trump can still have a drunk rapist as SECDEF, I want him investigated, on trial and if he broke any military rules like the 170 Iranian girls killed, if it is shown, I want him to face jail for that. whether Democrat or Republican, if you violate law you must be accountable.

I want divided government and when a government breaks laws or seems to have, they must be investigated.

‘Top Trump adviser Ric Grenell allegedly outlined a stunning pay-for-influence offer to a Turkish billionaire last year: access to “POTUS,” “VIP events” and administration officials, according to a text message, reviewed by Axios, that the White House counsel is investigating.

“Once the money comes to the company here, I will arrange the donation to Kennedy Centre [sic], and you’ll be joining the VIP events and get close with the administration, even with POTUS,” the May 3, 2025, text says.

Grenell has called the accusations “lies” and denied sending the text message.

Why it matters: Administration officials say the text is a key piece of evidence in the White House’s investigation — ordered by President Trump — into whether Grenell abused the president’s trust and misappropriated a potential multimillion-dollar donation to the Kennedy Center, which Grenell led at the time.’