Seems like Corey, the lover to the hair extensions queen, the one who sought to build sex beds? on DHS planes, I cannot think of any other reason, taught these well…what are the beds for?
what is your view on the ‘pay to play’…?
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I think Trump is wrong to use that scare tactic on Americans. The nation, if we believe the polls are registering their disgust of government with the last 2 years so I am hoping POTUS Trump understands and fixes the deficits, the wrongs of the last 2 years to shape his legacy.
Over to you POTUS Trump, may the Lord grant you peace and gracious mercy and favor. Success.
We need and must always have divided government and this situation where one party has house, senate and WH is dangerous, we see it now, unchecked…I want no Democrat or Republican POTUS to have both levels of government…the nation, the people lose…we need it divided so there is real negotiation and dealing for the benefit of the people, not the Palm Beach over-tanned unbathed crooks. the fact that Trump can still have a drunk rapist as SECDEF, I want him investigated, on trial and if he broke any military rules like the 170 Iranian girls killed, if it is shown, I want him to face jail for that. whether Democrat or Republican, if you violate law you must be accountable.
I want divided government and when a government breaks laws or seems to have, they must be investigated.
‘Top Trump adviser Ric Grenell allegedly outlined a stunning pay-for-influence offer to a Turkish billionaire last year: access to “POTUS,” “VIP events” and administration officials, according to a text message, reviewed by Axios, that the White House counsel is investigating.
“Once the money comes to the company here, I will arrange the donation to Kennedy Centre [sic], and you’ll be joining the VIP events and get close with the administration, even with POTUS,” the May 3, 2025, text says.
Grenell has called the accusations “lies” and denied sending the text message.
Why it matters: Administration officials say the text is a key piece of evidence in the White House’s investigation — ordered by President Trump — into whether Grenell abused the president’s trust and misappropriated a potential multimillion-dollar donation to the Kennedy Center, which Grenell led at the time.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Republican accused of weaponising rival’s sexual abuse in attack ad
Video features Democratic opponent’s estranged mother calling her a liar, as Ohio’s governor’s race turns increasingly bitterhttps://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/politics/2026/10/20/vivek-ramaswamy-amy-acton-governors-race/
Look at what's happened to Europe where as in the rest of the West the USA's war on Iran for Israel has driven the price of gasoline and diesel and other cost of living essentials through the roof.
The demographics of France and the other European countries that are rioting were caused by US warmongering that led to an influx of Islamic refugees into Europe.
Those countries are becoming like the US was during the BLM riots of 2020 that POTUS Trump was impotent to stop and which persisted for many months and caused billions of dollars in damages.
America may not burn if POTUS Trump continues to drive price rises.
At the end of the day, some Americans, and especially Republicans, may be willing to have an economy that's in poor shape and to experience cost of living increases as long as it helps Bibi and the middle east because they are not very patriotic and care more about Bibi and the middle east than they do about America.