Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
5d

Republican accused of weaponising rival’s sexual abuse in attack ad

Video features Democratic opponent’s estranged mother calling her a liar, as Ohio’s governor’s race turns increasingly bitterhttps://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/politics/2026/10/20/vivek-ramaswamy-amy-acton-governors-race/

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AwakeNotWoke
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Look at what's happened to Europe where as in the rest of the West the USA's war on Iran for Israel has driven the price of gasoline and diesel and other cost of living essentials through the roof.

The demographics of France and the other European countries that are rioting were caused by US warmongering that led to an influx of Islamic refugees into Europe.

Those countries are becoming like the US was during the BLM riots of 2020 that POTUS Trump was impotent to stop and which persisted for many months and caused billions of dollars in damages.

America may not burn if POTUS Trump continues to drive price rises.

At the end of the day, some Americans, and especially Republicans, may be willing to have an economy that's in poor shape and to experience cost of living increases as long as it helps Bibi and the middle east because they are not very patriotic and care more about Bibi and the middle east than they do about America.

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